Nita Ambani make a rare fashion choice, repeats her lavender chiffon saree for Chennai concert with Mukesh Ambani

In a February 23 Instagram post shared by the page Ambani Update, Nita Ambani , who is often seen donning some of the most exquisite six yards, chose to keep things elegant and understated this time. She stepped out in a stunning lavender chiffon saree that beautifully balanced subtlety with sophistication.

Another day, another breathtaking saree moment by Nita Ambani. For the Shyam Kothari Memorial Concert held in Chennai, the businesswoman and cultural patron paid tribute in style, draping herself in a stunning purple six-yards. Accompanied by Mukesh Ambani and sitar maestro Rishabh Sharma, she once again proved that when it comes to acing the saree game, she’s in a league of her own. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani hosts Hillary Clinton in beautiful blue floral saree, while daughter Isha wows in pastel top and skirt look )

What truly stood out, however, is that this isn’t the first time she has worn this saree. Nita had previously styled the same lavender chiffon piece just two months ago in December, proving that even the most celebrated wardrobes believe in repeating outfits.

It features broad borders intricately adorned with white sequins and delicate zari work, adding just the right amount of shimmer without overpowering the look. She draped the six yards gracefully, letting the pallu cascade effortlessly from her shoulders. Completing the look, she paired it with a matching, heavily embroidered blouse that elevated the entire outfit, resulting in a polished and timeless ethnic statement.

By re-wearing the exact ensemble, she subtly championed the idea of sustainable fashion, reinforcing that outfit repetition isn’t a faux pas, but a mindful and stylish choice.

How she styled her look Talking about an Ambani lady’s look without mentioning the jewels? Impossible. Nita Ambani elevated her saree ensemble with opulent accessories, including a multi-strand pearl necklace around her neck, statement earrings, and stacked pearl bracelets that adorned her wrist beautifully. A mini Kelly handbag from Hermès completed the look.

Her makeup was equally on point, defined brows, dramatic winged eyeliner, soft nude eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick and a luminous highlighter. With her luscious tresses styled into a sleek, middle-parted bun and a delicate bindi adorning her forehead, she sealed the look with elegance.

Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, opted for a classic and refined look. He wore a navy blue kurta layered with a subtly shiny waistcoat, pairing it with crisp white trousers.