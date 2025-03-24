Tamannaah Bhatia in stunning rani pink saree flaunts ‘power of femininity’. Can you guess price of her six yards?

Tamannaah Bhatia is here to paint the town pink with her stunning saree look. The 35-year-old actor attended the Odela 2 movie press meet in Hyderabad on Monday, ditching dresses and gowns to embrace her ethnic side in six yards of sheer grace. Let's break down her elegant saree look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia drops one of her most stunning saree looks in dreamy purple drape and we can’t take our eyes off her ) Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled in a rani pink chiffon saree at the Odela 2 press meet.(Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks stunning rani pink saree

On Monday, Tamannaah surprised her followers by posting a series of glamorous photos on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Oh the power of femininity." Her saree comes in a stunning rani pink shade, crafted from a breathable and lightweight chiffon fabric. It is adorned with an enchanting floral print all over, while sleek golden borders add a touch of glam. She draped the saree gracefully, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulders. Completing the look, she paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.

She accessorised her look with an elegant pearl choker necklace and matching earrings, adding an extra touch of grace. Her makeup featured a dewy base, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, defined brows, and soft pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, she looked absolutely stunning.

How much her saree costs

If you loved Tamannaah's saree and wish to add it to your ethnic wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her six yards of elegance is from the shelves of designer brand Torani Official and comes with a price tag of ₹19,500.

Tamannaah's saree is perfect for those who aren't fans of heavily embroidered drapes and love embracing minimalism. Lightweight yet stunning, this saree is a versatile pick that you can wear anywhere, be it a wedding function or a casual day out. Plus, it can be styled in numerous ways to suit any occasion.

On the work front

Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu film Odela 2, starring alongside Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Naga Mahesh, Surender Reddy, and Bhupal, among others. The film is set to hit theaters on April 17, 2025. Additionally, she has Daring Partners in the pipeline, where she will share the screen with Diana Penty.