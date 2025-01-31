Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee and others stun on red carpet in glam outfits: Who wore what

Last night was a dazzling affair as a host of celebrities graced the Elle List 2025 in their most stylish avatars. The star-studded guest list featured Khushi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karisma Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and more. Bringing their fashion A-game, the celebs served up a treasure trove of style inspiration. Let’s take a look at who wore what and pick some style notes. (Also read: Ananya Panday to Khushi Kapoor: What celebs wore to BoF Gala. Pics, videos ) At the Elle List 2025, celebrities wowed in glamorous outfits, serving up major fashion inspiration.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia set the red carpet on fire as she arrived in a stunning black dress. Her outfit featured an off-shoulder neckline, delicate netted fabric, tie-on detailing at the waist, and a daring side slit. She elevated the look with statement earrings, glam makeup, and effortlessly loose tresses, exuding pure glamour.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty brought glitz and glam to the red carpet in a dazzling shimmering gown. Featuring an asymmetrical off-shoulder neckline, a figure-hugging bodycon fit, and dramatic frill embellishments, her look was all about high-octane glamour.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor slayed the red carpet in a chic black mini dress. The outfit featured an off-shoulder neckline and a flared hemline, exuding effortless elegance. Adding a touch of drama, the dress was elevated with elbow-length netted sleeves adorned with shimmering, floor-grazing tassels. She completed her look with diamond stud earrings, dewy makeup, and a sleek bun.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu turned heads in an off-shoulder golden peplum top adorned with shimmering details and a cinched waist belt. She balanced the glam with flared white pants, creating a perfect blend of elegance and edge. A golden choker necklace, stacked bracelets, nude lips, and her signature natural curls added the finishing touches to the stunning look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor redefined six yards of elegance with a modern twist. Draped in a classic black chiffon saree featuring sleek silk borders, she kept it effortlessly timeless. Elevating the glam quotient, she layered it with a black shimmering long coat adorned with bold golden buttons. Dark, sultry lips, statement earrings, and a chic side-parted bun tied the look together.