Ananya Panday to Khushi Kapoor: What celebs wore to BoF Gala. Pics, videos

Many celebrities attended the Business of Fashion (BoF) Gala in Mumbai last night, bringing their A-game to the red carpet. The event was nothing short of glamorous, with A-listers like Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ishaan Khatter, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many others turning heads in their stunning outfits. Let’s break down who wore what and take style inspiration from these fashionistas. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor turns into old-school heroine at BoF Gala in vintage 1970s chiffon gown that resembles a saree: Watch ) Let's decode what Bollywood stars wore to Mumbai's BoF Gala last night.(Instagram)

Ananya Panday stuns in Chanel

Ananya Panday brought her Gen Z glam to the BoF Gala in a wool and cotton tweed jacket adorned with white, silver, and multicoloured embroidery. The jacket featured full sleeves, a buttoned bodice, pockets on each side, and large silver logo buttons that added drama. She paired the jacket with a matching mini skirt, completing the perfect monochrome look. With smoky eyes, glossy lips, and voluminous hair, Ananya finished off her chic outfit.

Diana Penty rocks pastel Versace gown

Diana Penty stunned in a head-to-toe Versace look at the BoF Gala. Her gorgeous light pink gown featured an off-shoulder neckline, a corset bodice, knot detailing on the waist, and a flowy silhouette. She accessorised with a matching shoulder bag, transparent mules, and statement stud earrings. With glam makeup and middle-parted loose tresses, Diana looked absolutely gorgeous.

Khushi Kapoor's elegant look in black mini dress

Khushi Kapoor wowed in an off-shoulder mini dress featuring black floral netted detailing against a beige backdrop, creating a striking contrast. She styled it with a quirky layered silver and gold necklace, stacked bracelets, tiny stud earrings, and black tie-on high heels. With smokey eye shadow, kohled eyes, nude lips, and a messy high ponytail, Khushi exuded confidence and glamour.

Jacqueline Fernandez's wows in quirky gown

Jacqueline Fernandez wowed in a quirky gown from Area's Fall Winter 2024 collection. The striking black gown featured a high neck, a flowy silhouette, and an edgy asymmetrical hemline. The white hand prints scattered across the gown created a bold visual, while a statement belt with a large silver metal buckle added extra drama. With dewy makeup and a sleek ponytail, Jacqueline effortlessly turned heads with her unique look.

Ishaan Khatter dons all-black look

Ishaan Khatter looked effortlessly charming in an all-black ensemble. His outfit featured a black shirt with a silver brooch paired with a well-tailored black blazer and fitted pants. With silver stud earrings, curly hair, and a clean-shaven look, Ishaan exuded sophistication and style.

Vedang Raina keeps it stylish in plaid jacket

Vedang Raina proves once again that he’s one of the most stylish new-age actors with his latest look. The Jigra star wore a red and black checkered jacket with silver buttons, pairing it with black well-fitted pants and a sleek black box-shaped crossbody bag.