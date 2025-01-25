Sonam Kapoor turns into old-school heroine at BoF Gala in vintage 1970s chiffon gown that resembles a saree: Watch

Sonam Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended the BoF (Business of Fashion) Gala in Mumbai last night. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi at the event, dressed in a yolk yellow-coloured chiffon gown that resembled a saree and turned Sonam into an old-school heroine. Let's decode her ensemble and steal some styling tips. Sonam Kapoor wows at the BoF Gala in Mumbai.

Vintage beauty

The fashion collaboration between Sonam Kapoor and her sister, Rhea Kapoor, has given us some of the most iconic and memorable sartorial moments. Rhea also styled the BoF gala look. For the occasion, the sisters chose a vintage 1970s chiffon gown by designer George Stavropolou. The draped design of the ensemble and the free-flowing silhouette not only made the ensemble resemble the evergreen nine yards but also lent a Greek goddess aesthetic.

More about Sonam Kapoor's ensemble

The vintage 1970s gown features a round neckline, full-length sheer gigot sleeves with cinched cuffs, a draped design that skimmed her body, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a pallu-style drape placed on her shoulder and cascading to the back.

Sonam styled the ensemble with glittering jewels, including bracelets adorned with cut-work diamonds in floral shapes, statement gold earcuffs, gold rings, and a choker necklace adorned with diamonds, Polki work, and beaded embellishments. She also carried a gold clutch with the saree gown.

With her hair left loose in a centre parting, Sonam chose berry-toned lips, mascara-adorned lashes, muted brown eye shadow, light black eyeliner highlighting her waterline, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and darkened brows rounded off the glam.

About Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is an award-winning actor known for films like Neerja, Sawariya, Aisha, and more. The 39-year-old is Anil Kapoor's oldest daughter. Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are her siblings. She is married to Anand Ahuja, a businessman. The couple got married in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, and have a son Vayu.