Tamannaah Bhatia drops one of her most stunning saree looks in dreamy purple drape and we can’t take our eyes off her

Tamannaah Bhatia set the fashion bar high on Wednesday evening as she stepped out for an event in Mumbai, exuding elegance in a regal purple saree. A true fashionista, the 35-year-old star effortlessly nails every look, and this time, she skipped the usual gowns and dresses in favour of six yards of sheer grace. Her breathtaking saree moment is one for the style books, let's break it down and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Even Tamannaah Bhatia's simple cargo pants cost ₹59K; here's what she wore to Manish Malhotra’s house with Vijay Varma ) Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in regal purple saree at Mumbai event.(Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks stunning purple saree

Tamannaah’s saree is a vision in rich purple, crafted from luxurious silk that exudes elegance. Adorned with intricate golden motifs and a beautifully detailed zari border, the ensemble radiates regal charm. Draped in a traditional style, she let the pallu cascade gracefully from her shoulder, adding to the timeless appeal. She completed the look with a matching sleeveless blouse, striking the perfect balance between classic and contemporary.

Tamannaah accessorised her look with a silver choker necklace, statement stud earrings, stacked bangles on her wrist, a dazzling diamond ring, and a pair of high heels. Her makeup was just as glamorous, featuring nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and soft pink lipstick. She completed her ethnic ensemble with a sleek, middle-parted bun, adding the perfect finishing touch to her regal look.

On the work front

Tamannaah was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, sharing the screen with Avinash Tiwari as Sikandar Sharma and Rajiv Mehta as Mangesh Desai. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill as an investigating officer, Jaswinder Singh.

Up next, she is set to feature in Odela 2, directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, with Sampath Nandi as the creator. In March, she unveiled a poster from the film, where she is seen portraying a devoted Shiva worshipper, hinting at an intense and gripping narrative.