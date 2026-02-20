Nita Ambani hosts Hillary Clinton in beautiful blue floral saree, while daughter Isha wows in pastel top and skirt look

She paired the intricately detailed saree with a matching solid navy blouse, allowing the craftsmanship of the handiwork to remain the focal point. The combination of flowing chiffon and vivid embroidery created a look that was both sophisticated and stylish.

Nita wore a navy blue saree crafted from breathable chiffon, providing a graceful and airy silhouette while serving as the perfect canvas for vibrant, multicoloured floral embroidery. The garment showcased a delicate spray of pink, orange, and teal blossoms intertwined with verdant vine motifs, with the densest embroidery along the ornate borders, adding depth and elegance to the drape.

Nita Ambani, along with her daughter Isha, recently hosted Secretary Hillary Clinton at their Mumbai residence. For the occasion, the businesswoman embraced yet another elegant saree look, donning an exquisite navy blue drape. Isha , giving her mother some serious style competition, opted for a chic pastel top-and-skirt ensemble, serving major high-fashion goals. Let’s decode their looks and take some style inspiration from the Ambani ladies. (Also read: Radhika Merchant shines in Punjabi style crimson kurta as Anant Ambani complements her in royal look at friend’s wedding )

She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, a long diamond chain necklace, and a delicate bracelet adorning her wrist. Her makeup featured a perfect stroke of kajal, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, nude eyeshadow, defined brows, subtly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose with a side partition, Nita looked effortlessly stunning, perfectly complementing her elegant navy blue saree.

What Isha Ambani wore Isha Ambani, on the other hand, opted for a modern, avant-garde ensemble that artfully blends structure with whimsical design elements. She wore a crisp off-white button-down shirt featuring a high ruffled collar and delicate floral embroidery on the chest, lending a touch of vintage femininity to the tailored top.

The look was cinched at the waist with a wide blush-pink sash, creating a defined silhouette that seamlessly transitioned into a striking floor-length skirt. The skirt, the true focal point of the ensemble, showcased a bold geometric cutout or appliqué pattern resembling a swirling sunburst in muted shades of red, blue, grey, and black, adding drama and contemporary flair to her high-fashion outfit.

She accessorised her ensemble with a pair of sparkling diamond earrings. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose with a side partition, Isha looked elegant, perfectly complementing the modern, avant-garde aesthetic of her outfit.