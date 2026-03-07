Nita Ambani stuns in sparkling emerald jewels and lemon-toned floral saree at Mudit Adani–Ananya Diwanji wedding. Watch

In a video shared by the Instagram page Ambani Updates on March 6, Nita Ambani can be seen looking absolutely radiant as she grooves and enjoys the celebrations in a glamorous ethnic ensemble. Known for her timeless love for sarees, she once again turned to the classic silhouette , this time choosing a refreshing lemon-toned saree crafted in a rich silk base. The elegant drape was adorned with vibrant floral prints in hues of green, pink, and purple, lending the look a lively and festive charm.

Dressed in yet another stunning saree and paired with dazzling emerald jewellery, she proved once again that when it comes to high fashion and timeless elegance, she is truly in a league of her own. Let’s decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani steps away from glam sarees, chooses simple red kurta for Holi rituals with Shloka Mehta and grandchildren )

Another day, another glamorous saree moment by Nita Ambani ! The Reliance Industries chairperson is a true fashion connoisseur, often serving standout style statements in exquisite couture and statement jewels. Her recent appearance at the wedding of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji was no exception.

The saree’s borders stood out with their intricate detailing, featuring heavily embellished golden sequins and delicate zari work that highlighted the garment’s rich craftsmanship. The ornate finish added just the right amount of sparkle, making the ensemble perfect for a wedding celebration.

Keeping the styling classic and graceful, Nita draped the saree elegantly, letting the pallu fall effortlessly from her shoulder to create a fluid and regal silhouette. She paired it with a shimmering silver blouse adorned with all-over embellishments, which added a striking glam contrast to the soft pastel tones of the saree.

How she styled her look Talking about Nita Ambani’s look without mentioning her opulent jewels is simply not possible. She elevated her look with striking emerald and diamond jewellery that added a regal touch to the ensemble. She styled her saree with a statement emerald maang tikka, sparkling diamond drop earrings, and a long necklace featuring a bold square-cut emerald pendant framed with diamonds. Adding a traditional flair, she also wore an intricately designed diamond baajuband on her upper arm, perfectly tying the elegant look together.

Her makeup look featured dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, nude eyeshadow, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a glossy nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle partition, she looked absolutely glamorous.