Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional over a note on her bond with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘Find a love that liberates you’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who recently began a new chapter with husband Vijay Deverakonda, couldn’t hold back her emotions after coming across a touching note celebrating her love for him. Deeply moved by the words, she confessed she felt overwhelmed in the moment. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26. (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional On Monday, Rashmika took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her feelings after she came across a post by a social media user.

The post featured an article on “romantic optimism in a cynical age,” drawing references to Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship. The social media user also penned a heartfelt note describing admiration as a quiet yet powerful expression of love, writing, “Sometimes the most honest proof of love is simply admiration. Watching @iamRashmika look at @TheDeverakonda reminded me of that…”

In her response, Rashmika reflected on what love truly means to her, and shared that it should be liberating.

Reacting to the post on social media, Rashmika admitted that it had been a long time since something written about her had moved her so deeply.

“I have never become so emotional reading something written about me this much in a long long time.. There is so much I want to say but so little I can say,” Rashmika wrote.

The actor continued, “I am finding my own room and that’s a journey I am so grateful for...Thank you for recognising it… About love all I can say is - Find a love that liberates you.”