Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional over a note on her bond with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘Find a love that liberates you’
Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to reflect on what love truly means to her, and shared that it should be liberating.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who recently began a new chapter with husband Vijay Deverakonda, couldn’t hold back her emotions after coming across a touching note celebrating her love for him. Deeply moved by the words, she confessed she felt overwhelmed in the moment.
Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional
On Monday, Rashmika took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her feelings after she came across a post by a social media user.
The post featured an article on “romantic optimism in a cynical age,” drawing references to Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship. The social media user also penned a heartfelt note describing admiration as a quiet yet powerful expression of love, writing, “Sometimes the most honest proof of love is simply admiration. Watching @iamRashmika look at @TheDeverakonda reminded me of that…”
In her response, Rashmika reflected on what love truly means to her, and shared that it should be liberating.
Reacting to the post on social media, Rashmika admitted that it had been a long time since something written about her had moved her so deeply.
“I have never become so emotional reading something written about me this much in a long long time.. There is so much I want to say but so little I can say,” Rashmika wrote.
The actor continued, “I am finding my own room and that’s a journey I am so grateful for...Thank you for recognising it… About love all I can say is - Find a love that liberates you.”
Earlier this month, Rashmika won the Best Actress at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 for her performance in The Girlfriend. And proud husband Vijay posted a congratulatory message expressing his joy and pride. Sharing the award poster on his Instagram story, Vijay wrote, "Happy and proud." Rashmika was touched by the same, and responded to Vijay's post with her own message, writing, "Vijuu!! I love it when you say you are proud."
Rashmika gets married to Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika and Vijay made things official by getting married on February 26, 2026, at the luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was unique for blending two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. Designer Anamika Khanna crafted wedding outfits for Vijay and Rashmika. The Telugu stars hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4 to celebrate their marriage. The couple got engaged in October last year, but they confirmed their relationship only in February, when they announced their marriage.
Rashmika and Vijay worked in two Telugu films -- 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade. They remained tight-lipped about their relationship until news of their wedding surfaced.
