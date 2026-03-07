Vijay Deverakonda responds after little fan asks why she wasn't invited to his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna

Now, a little fan of Vijay has asked her favourite actor why she was not invited to the wedding as well. The little fan asked, ‘Am I not your fan too? What about us?’ The little girl's cute question quickly went viral and came under the attention of Vijay, who wrote in the comments section: “Bujjithallii.. intiki pilustha lunch ki.. Nee favourite food and sweets naku cheppu, anni intlo cheppinchi manchiga thindamu (Precious child. I will invite you home for lunch. Tell me your favourite food and sweets. We'll get it all cooked at home and eat happily).”

Telugu stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur on 26 February. Following their big day, the couple treated fans by distributing sweet boxes across several cities and temples. They also hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad last week on Wednesday to celebrate their marriage. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda shields wife Rashmika Mandanna, tells paparazzi ‘udhar dekh’ during photo-op at wedding reception )

Rashmika also posted the video on her Instagram Stories and promised a special gift.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding After their wedding, the couple shared a note revealing that on 1 March they would be sending “trucks filled with love and sweets” across the country to celebrate their union and seek fans’ blessings. The sweets were distributed in cities including Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Annadanam was also organised at temples in Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After dating for some time, Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in an intimate ceremony in October last year before tying the knot on 26 February. However, the couple did not acknowledge their relationship or engagement until officially announcing their wedding in February.

The newlyweds hosted their wedding reception in Hyderabad on 4 March. The couple looked elegant in traditional South Indian attire. Vijay wore a cream kurta and dhoti, while Rashmika stunned in a red and gold saree paired with heavy gold jewellery and sindoor.

While interacting with the paparazzi and posing for photographs with Rashmika, Vijay joked, “Today, we hope to finish this celebration and go underground. Quiet.” Rashmika was seen laughing at his remark, leaving the photographers in splits as well.