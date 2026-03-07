Jr NTR’s body double explains being shoved by Allu Arjun’s bouncers at Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reception

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda held a reception for their film industry friends in Hyderabad earlier this month after their February wedding in Udaipur. Allu Arjun was one of the guests at the wedding reception that saw numerous others in attendance. After a video of his bouncers shoving Jr NTR’s body double, Eshwar Harris, circulated online, a clarification has now been offered. Videos of Allu Arjun's bouncers shoving Eshwar Harris out of the way circulated widely on social media.

Jr NTR’s body double explains why he was shoved by Allu Arjun’s bouncers While Arjun’s pictures and videos with Vijay and Rashmika went viral, the moment that caught everyone’s eye was his security shoving a man out of the way. The moment was shared by numerous Instagram accounts and turned into memes after people recognised that the man being shoved was Jr NTR’s body double, Eshwar.

A few days after the moment went viral, Eshwar took to his Instagram to offer an explanation. He said, “A lot of people are asking me if it’s me with Allu Arjun in this video. Yes, that’s me. What happened was that we were going in at the same time Allu Arjun was coming in. When he was approaching the stage to click pictures, his bouncers thought I was approaching Allu Arjun to click pictures. Or they thought I would block the camera, so they stopped me.”

He also brushed it off as something that was blown out of proportion, adding, “It’s a minuscule thing that's been zoomed in and out of and turned into something big. Although I must thank everybody for making it viral and giving me that reach.” For the unversed, Eshwar worked as Jr NTR’s body double for a few scenes in RRR and some advertisements. He turned down the offer to work on War 2 due to low remuneration.