Jr NTR’s body double explains being shoved by Allu Arjun’s bouncers at Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reception
Allu Arjun attended Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception in Hyderabad and there was one video that caught everyone's eye.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda held a reception for their film industry friends in Hyderabad earlier this month after their February wedding in Udaipur. Allu Arjun was one of the guests at the wedding reception that saw numerous others in attendance. After a video of his bouncers shoving Jr NTR’s body double, Eshwar Harris, circulated online, a clarification has now been offered.
Jr NTR’s body double explains why he was shoved by Allu Arjun’s bouncers
While Arjun’s pictures and videos with Vijay and Rashmika went viral, the moment that caught everyone’s eye was his security shoving a man out of the way. The moment was shared by numerous Instagram accounts and turned into memes after people recognised that the man being shoved was Jr NTR’s body double, Eshwar.
A few days after the moment went viral, Eshwar took to his Instagram to offer an explanation. He said, “A lot of people are asking me if it’s me with Allu Arjun in this video. Yes, that’s me. What happened was that we were going in at the same time Allu Arjun was coming in. When he was approaching the stage to click pictures, his bouncers thought I was approaching Allu Arjun to click pictures. Or they thought I would block the camera, so they stopped me.”
He also brushed it off as something that was blown out of proportion, adding, “It’s a minuscule thing that's been zoomed in and out of and turned into something big. Although I must thank everybody for making it viral and giving me that reach.” For the unversed, Eshwar worked as Jr NTR’s body double for a few scenes in RRR and some advertisements. He turned down the offer to work on War 2 due to low remuneration.
Eshwar also took to Instagram to share moments from the Virosh reception and post throwback pictures to showcase his long association with Vijay and his brother, Anand Deverakonda.
Allu Arjun’s upcoming work
Allu Arjun dedicated five years of his life to Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). The sequel charted history by becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film and the second-highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal. He now has projects lined up with Tamil directors Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The former film stars Deepika Padukone, and the cast of the latter film has yet to be revealed. He has also teased a third Pushpa film, in addition to a film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
