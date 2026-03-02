Inside Rashmika-Vijay's wedding decor: Earthy tones, terracotta and Nature elements

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda got married recently and easily became a national topic. Even their wedding pictures received 24 million likes on Instagram, making them the most-liked pictures by an Indian account, surpassing cricketer Virat Kohli's 2024 T20 World Cup winning post. It is safe to say that their wedding was absolutely grand in every way possible.

But behind their heavy gold jewellery, Vijay's alta, and wholesome social media captions, one more thing became a talking point: the wedding decor.

The decor was curated based on the vibe they wanted to get married, more than just putting up a grand wedding show. Every element put up had a meaning to it, representing the Periodic Era, highlighting the rich Indian heritage. RVR Eventz & Design, the wedding planners behind the ceremony, revealed how they conceptualised and executed the event, decor-wise.