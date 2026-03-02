Inside Rashmika-Vijay's wedding decor: Earthy tones, terracotta and Nature elements
Here is a breakdown of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda's wedding decor.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda got married recently and easily became a national topic. Even their wedding pictures received 24 million likes on Instagram, making them the most-liked pictures by an Indian account, surpassing cricketer Virat Kohli's 2024 T20 World Cup winning post. It is safe to say that their wedding was absolutely grand in every way possible.
But behind their heavy gold jewellery, Vijay's alta, and wholesome social media captions, one more thing became a talking point: the wedding decor.
The decor was curated based on the vibe they wanted to get married, more than just putting up a grand wedding show. Every element put up had a meaning to it, representing the Periodic Era, highlighting the rich Indian heritage. RVR Eventz & Design, the wedding planners behind the ceremony, revealed how they conceptualised and executed the event, decor-wise.
To complement the beautiful property, they kept nature at the heart of the design. Earthy tones set the palette with multiple terracotta elements incorporated. Further, ordinary huge artefacts were ditched, and the design was kept rooted to the theme of this wedding: The Periodic Era.
In one of the images, Rashmika was seen sitting in a palanquin just before she walked down the aisle. Another photo showed Vijay holding a sword, facing an adduthera, a traditional decorative cloth curtain used in Telugu weddings to separate the bride and groom during auspicious rituals. It was actually Vijay's choice to use terracotta, and his mother’s love of using mantras on Adduthera.
