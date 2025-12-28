Inside 30-year-old Mumbai apartment that looks modern and sophisticated after stunning renovation: Before-and-after pics

In a city where space is the ultimate luxury, the challenge often lies not in finding more room, but in reimagining the room you already have. PCA Group Architects recently took to Instagram to showcase a breathtaking transformation of a three-decade-old residence, proving that even the most '90s-heavy' spaces can be reborn into modern sanctuaries. Also read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video The renovation successfully strips away the heavy feel of the 90s, replacing it with quiet luxury — focusing on high-quality materials, clean lines, and a breezy, airy atmosphere. (Instagram/ pcagroup_architects)

The project, highlighted in their December 9 post, strips away the clutter of the past to reveal a home defined by 'quiet luxury' — a seamless blend of high-quality materials, airy atmospheres, and sophisticated design. This renovation serves as a masterclass in how to modernise an ageing urban home without losing its soul. By focusing on timeless tones and fluid movement, PCA Group Architects turned a cramped Mumbai home into a fresh, contemporary space.

Vibrant yet sober

The primary goal for this renovation was to redesign a typically compact Mumbai home while maximising light, flow, and storage. According to the studio, the client sought a delicate balance. “Our client wished for a space that felt vibrant yet sober — a balance of colour accents with calm, timeless tones,” the studio shared in their caption.

One of the most striking elements of the renovation was the commitment to sustainability and sentiment. Rather than discarding the past, the architects chose to use it. A standout feature was the re-modelled wooden dining table and bench. By redesigning and refinishing the original set, they honoured its sentimental value while ensuring it fit perfectly into the contemporary aesthetic.

The studio wrote in their caption, “One of our favourite details is the re-modelled wooden dining table and bench. Instead of discarding the existing set, we redesigned and refinished it to seamlessly blend into the new space—honouring its sentimental value while giving it a modern identity... every corner was thoughtfully crafted to feel fresh, functional & deeply personal.”

The transformation: a breakdown

The shift from a traditional 1990s layout to a modern retreat involved a complete overhaul of textures, lighting, and spatial flow:

1. The architects introduced soft curved forms throughout the home. These curves appear in everything from furniture profiles to architectural elements, removing the ‘sharp edges’ of urban living and adding a sense of warmth and ease.

2. To avoid the boxed-in feeling common in older apartments, the studio used slim partitions and seamless floor transitions. This defined the living and dining zones without obstructing sightlines, making the entire floor plan feel significantly larger.

3. A 30-year-old household naturally accumulates 'stuff'. To combat this, the renovation integrated hidden storage solutions and multi-functional nooks, ensuring that the 'quiet luxury' isn't interrupted by daily clutter.

4. By ditching the harsh glare of traditional tube lights in favour of layered lighting, the studio transformed the apartment's mood. False ceilings now housed recessed LED strips that provided a soft glow, while statement pendant lights over the dining area acted as functional art.

