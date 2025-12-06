Step inside renovated Bengaluru home after its 'glow up' on a modest 15 lakh budget: Watch before-and-after video

A recent home renovation in Bengaluru proves that a dramatic transformation doesn't have to be expensive. Design studio Kites Interiors took to Instagram on February 4, 2025, sharing a video titled “ ₹15 lakh glow up” that detailed a complete overhaul of a residential space, turning an older property into a sleek, contemporary haven. Also read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video This home transformation was achieved on a modest budget of ₹ 15 lakh, proving that a dramatic glow-up doesn't have to break the bank. (Instagram/ kitesinteriors_design)

The video showcased striking before-and-after clips, demonstrating how the designers' delivered a high-impact makeover. Kites Interiors captioned the post, “From old to refreshed — right here in Bangalore! 🏡✨ Watch how Kites Interiors transformed this space with a simple and cost effective yet stunning renovation. Because every home deserves a fresh start.”

Cosy minimalism meets modern design

The key to the home's successful transformation lied in its minimalist yet inviting aesthetic. The design featured clean lines, simple forms, and an overall uncluttered look. However, the space cleverly avoided feeling stark or cold by incorporating elements that added warmth and texture.

The primary colour palette was a sophisticated blend of neutrals, featuring shades of white, soft grey, and various natural wood tones. This foundational scheme was beautifully complemented by soft, well-placed lighting and natural textures. A touch of vibrant modernity was introduced through accent colours, most notably a contemporary sage green visible in the kitchen area.

Sleek, livable, and storage-savvy

Functionality was clearly a high priority for the renovation. The new design made liberal use of custom storage solutions to maintain the clean, minimalist look while maximising floor space. The home was equipped with ample built-in wardrobes and clever storage units. The design studio also blended form and function by incorporating open shelving, allowing residents to display decor and personal touches without cluttering the main living areas.

A dominant feature throughout the home was the widespread use of wood (or wood-look laminates). This choice tapped into the current design trend for natural, earthy elements, grounding the otherwise sleek space. In one of the bedrooms, the design team created a stunning focal point with a geometric pattern on the accent wall behind the bed, giving the room a distinct, modern character.

The result was a home that was not just aesthetically pleasing but also highly livable, proving that a modest budget of ₹15 lakh can achieve a truly stunning and comfortable house 'glow up.'

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.