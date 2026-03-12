Inside celeb photographer Avinash Gowariker's 'mindblowing farmhouse' with swimming pool, furniture gifted by Gauri Khan
Shaz Villa, owned by Avinash Gowariker, boasts a modern design with rustic touches. The home features a double-ceiling living room and more chic features.
Renowned celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker and his wife, Shazia, opened the doors to their home in a new video shared by Farah Khan on her YouTube channel. The filmmaker posted the video on March 9. It gives a glimpse inside the couple's beautiful villa, a large garden housing eight geese, three dogs, seven cats, and four cows, and an animal centre, Happy Umbrella Foundation, which they run nearby.
Inside Avinash Gowariker's Shaz Villa
Avinash and Shazia's farmhouse is located in Wafeghar, Maharashtra. It is named Shaz Villa, a name chosen by Avinash for his wife, Shazia, and features unique features, including furniture gifted by celebrities like Gauri Khan and Suzanne Khan. Remarkably, the entire home was built from the ground up in only 11 months. Let's take a look inside.
As one enters the farmhouse, they are welcomed by a spacious garden, with the house situated in the centre. The driveway is flanked by a variety of plants and trees, and the property is surrounded by approximately 150 trees in total, according to Avinash.
The details
The house's facade follows a deep grey and dark wood theme, offering a modern touch. As one enters inside, they step into a large foyer, minimally decorated with a vintage cabinet, flowers, glass and wood doors, and a chandelier. The gable roof with dark wooden beams throughout the house adds a rustic character.
The foyer then leads to different areas of the villa, which primarily follow an open floor plan. The double-ceiling living room features large windows that let in ample natural light, plush sofas, a cosy fireplace, wooden furniture, and a lush carpet.
According to Avinash, the home features several pieces of furniture and decor resulting from collaborations with celebrity friends. This includes sofas and tables from Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan, as well as carpets provided by Farah Khan. There is also a family room featuring artwork that Avinash says reminds him of Shazia.
As for the bedrooms, the couple revealed they intentionally designed them to be small because they prefer guests to spend most of their time outdoors rather than in their rooms. A central feature of the home is an L-shaped veranda, which is the couple’s favourite spot and where they celebrate with friends and family.
Meanwhile, the property also includes a lavish outdoor swimming pool, a functional outdoor kitchen, a modular in-home kitchen, and a dedicated bedroom for Farah Khan.
