The Ba***ds of Bollywood is ‘unbelievable’, Aryan’s chemistry with Shah Rukh is ‘crazy’: Reveals Avinash Gowariker

When a star kid begins their journey in the film industry, there’s a certain intrigue around their debut. Some manage to impress, while others take slightly longer to make an impact. For instance, earlier this year Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani won hearts with her debut whereas Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan sadly failed to impress. Audiences are now eagerly waiting to witness Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut. Unlike his sister Suhana Khan who followed in their superstar father’s footsteps into acting, Aryan is beginning his career behind the lens as a director with the show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Well, we now have another early review of the upcoming web series. Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, who was behind some of the most loved family photographs of the Khans clicked at Mannat, has now shared a review of Aryan Khan’s upcoming show. In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Avinash also spoke about Aryan’s chemistry with his father Shah Rukh Khan. He was quoted saying, “What a series he has made, it’s unbelievable. I was lucky to see some parts of it. He’s too cool, talented, and Shah Rukh’s relationship with him is mind-blowing. Since kids, Shah Rukh and AbRam also. Normally, it’s mother and son and father and daughter, in shots. But there’s a crazy chemistry between Shah Rukh and Aryan, the way they look and the way it is. This shot was in the house, and it was for Gauri’s book, the coffee table book. So we wanted a few combos, and we did everything. It’s just the way they are. It’s the confidence and swag. And he’s mind-blowing.”

Before Avinash, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos called Aryan’s series ‘really fun’ whereas actor Saif Ali Khan described The Ba***ds of Bollywood as ‘fantastic’. Saif also revealed that his children Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have cameos in the show. Meanwhile, Netflix India’s Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill had revealed how Aryan’s directorial debut project is going to be a ‘delightful and emotional ride’ for audiences.

We are so ready to witness the magic!