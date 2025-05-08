Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood is ‘really fun’, reveals Netflix CEO; Saif talks about Sara, Ibrahim’s cameo

In February this year, fans finally got a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut when they came together for an official announcement video. To unveil the title of the show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, they made a fun little video where Aryan hilariously directed SRK from behind the camera. When he finally showed his face, Aryan took social media by storm with his bright smile, which netizens joked he had saved for his debut. Well, recently Karan Johar lauded Aryan’s work ethic and shared that he has huge belief in the star kid’s directorial debut, further asking audiences to ‘watch out’. Much to our delight, another early review of The Ba***ds of Bollywood is now out. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Recently at the WAVES Summit 2025, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos sat down with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan for a fun chat. While discussing the new titles on his digital platform, Ted opened up about Aryan Khan’s debut show. He revealed, “We have a show called The Ba***ds of Bollywood coming up that is really fun, and I am going to leave the audience to try to figure out the title completely, but it is so fun. I am four episodes in.” Aryan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, backed by his mother Gauri Khan, will reportedly release in June this year.

Buzz revealed that Aryan’s show will star Kill fame Lakshya and Sahher Bambba along with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others in special cameos. Well, Saif has revealed that his daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan will also be seen briefly in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. At the Summit, Saif shared, “I have to say I saw a little bit of that show as well, the one you just mentioned and it looked fantastic. My kids have done a little appearance in it.”

Well, this is very exciting. We can’t wait to witness Aryan’s directorial debut, which early reviews suggest is going to be promising.