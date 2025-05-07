‘Suhana is a tremendous talent; Aryan works 20 hours a day’: Karan Johar gets candid about Shah Rukh Khan’s kids

Following in the footsteps of her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023, alongside Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Sadly, her debut performance was not well received by netizens. But audiences are eagerly waiting for Suhana’s next with her daddy dearest, titled King. Meanwhile, SRK’s eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming show The Ba****ds of Bollywood. Well, beloved filmmaker and SRK’s good friend Karan Johar has now hyped both the projects, lauding the star kids and leaving us intrigued. Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan with Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan and family

Recently during Raj Shamani’s podcast, Karan Johar opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s children. Talking about Suhana, her craft and her upcoming film, KJo revealed, “When people see her with her father in The King… They’ll see her on a large scale, and they’ll feel that she is a tremendous talent. She’s going to do phenomenally well. I’m not just saying this because she’s like my daughter, I’m saying this because I believe that there is a massive, solid artist in Suhana Khan.”

Karan Johar with Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Coming to Aryan, Karan shared that he has huge belief in Aryan’s directorial debut. The filmmaker stated, “I don’t want to say anything about his Netflix show, because he’ll get very angry, but all I’ll say is this: watch out. If there is a King, there will be a Prince. I can say this with confidence, because I’ve seen the show. He has an individualistic voice as a director.” Karan went on to add that Aryan is nothing like fans expected SRK’s son to be, as he is his own person. KJo also shared, “He works hard; he works 20 hours a day. He is a rare personality type.”

Well, Karan’s candid chat with Raj Shamani has surely left us super excited to witness Suhana in her theatrical debut and Aryan’s directorial debut! We wish them all the best.