Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a ‘delightful and emotional ride’, reveals top boss of OTT platform

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to begin his journey in the Hindi film industry. It is one of the most awaited star kid debuts of the year. Unlike his sister Suhana Khan, Aryan is not following in the footsteps of his actor father SRK. Instead, the star kid is making his debut as a writer and director, with the upcoming web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. So far, audiences have received two reviews of the web show — Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos called it ‘really fun’ whereas Saif Ali Khan described Aryan’s series as ‘fantastic’ before revealing that his children Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have cameos in the show. We now have one more early review of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series is arriving on streaming giant Netflix. Much to the delight of eager fans, Netflix India’s Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill has now spilled some juicy beans about The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In a chat with IndiaTV, Monika revealed, “I am so excited about Aryan Khan’s debut series. It is going to be a very delightful and emotional ride for everyone. It will have laughter and everything that you see in best kind of Bollywood films.” Starring Kill fame Lakshya and Sahher Bambba along with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others in special cameos, Aryan’s show is all set to arrive on the digital medium this June.

As Aryan gears up for his directorial debut, his sister Suhana is all set to begin shooting her first theatrical release King alongside their superstar father SRK. The filming of the Siddharth Anand directorial was scheduled to commence in May. However, reports now suggest that the team have decided to push the shoot due to tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Well, we wish Aryan and Suhana all the best!