Sonam Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar: Cross pendants are having a moment in fashion

Cross pendants have taken over the fashion world by storm. Every other jewellery brand from Valliyan by Nitya Arora to Sabyasachi, are designing cross pendants in different styles. Crucifixes or rosaries were quite a rage during the ‘80s and ‘90s where every other member of a rock band would sport a crucifix pendant or earrings. Crucifixes are witnessing a resurgence but with a twist. Cross pendants are back and this time they are bigger than before

If we trace the history of cross pendants in fashion, it all started with pop sensation Madonna in the year 1989, who was the first to adopt this devotional object as a symbol of rebellion for her music video Like A Prayer.

The credit for its revival in fashion can be bestowed upon Kim Kardashian, who wore an amethyst and diamond necklace, once worn by Princess Diana in 1987. Closer home we had our reality TV sensation Shalini Passi wearing cross pendant and earrings in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Bollywood girlies were also quick to hop on to the bandwagon with Sonam K Ahuja and Bhumi Pednekar recently sporting crucifixes.

“I think with the kind of negativity happening across the globe, we are all craving and desiring this reassurance of a positive tomorrow. And holy signs and symbols like the cross does absolutely that. They are and always have been icons of hope. So wearing a cross in the form of an embroidered motif or jewellery piece resonates with the idea of a prayer for better tomorrow,” opines designer Aniket Satam.

Crosses are not just the epitome of Christian iconography but also sometimes symbolises the goth movement , where inverted crosses were frequently used as Anti Christ motifs. Thus, many people consider using the cross as just a fashion symbol as blasphemy.

Cross pendants are spiritually significant symbols that cut through boundaries, cultures, and religions representing many civilizations and world views. As an accessory, it is a sign of hope, faith, dedication, and personal expression.

“Due to their versatility and symbolic resonance, cross pendants and accessories have become a focal point in fashion. As the trend grows, many communities need to recognise the religious and cultural significance of the cross,” says designer Vidhi Taneja.

Styling tips

“Styling cross accessories is all about balance—pair bold, embellished pendants with minimal outfits for an edgy look, or layer delicate cross motifs with other chains for a softer, bohemian vibe. Whether you embrace the trend for its symbolism or its aesthetic, it’s a versatile and meaningful addition to any wardrobe,” says accessory designer Saahil Kapoor of Doux Amour.