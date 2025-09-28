Search
Dussehra 2025: Is it on October 1 or October 2? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, significance of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2025: Dussehra marks the end of Durga Puja and Navaratri, commemorating Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana. Check out date, timings, significance and more.

Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is an important Hindu festival observed annually at the conclusion of Durga Puja and Navaratri. It marks the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, timings, rituals, and significance of this auspicious festival. (Also read: Durga Puja 2025 calendar: When is Durga Puja? Check Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami dates and full list of 5-day festival )

When is Dussehra 2025? Date and timings

This year, the significant festival of Dussehra will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Vijay muhurat - 02:09 PM to 02:57 PM

Duration - 00 hours 48 minutes

Aparahna puja time - 01:21 PM to 03:45 PM

Duration - 02 hours 24 minutes

Dashami tithi begins - 07:01 PM on October 01

Dashami tithi ends - 07:10 PM on October 02

Shravana Nakshatra begins - 09:13 AM on October 02

Shravana Nakshatra ends - 09:34 AM on October 03

What is the significance of Dussehra

According to mythology, Ravana, the king of Lanka, abducted Sita, Lord Rama’s wife, during their 14-year exile. Lord Rama, along with Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, fought a fierce battle to rescue her. On the tenth day, Rama defeated Ravana, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Across much of India, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnath are burned as part of the celebrations. Dussehra is followed by Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

Vijayadashami also commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. In West Bengal, the day is celebrated with Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi dance. The immersion of Durga idols (Durga Visarjan) takes place through vibrant processions, marking the goddess’s return to her heavenly abode.

Follow Us On