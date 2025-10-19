Happy Choti Diwali 2025 🪔✨: Top 50 wishes, images, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: This year, according to Drik Panchang, the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali will be observed on October 20. Every year, Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, falls on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, which is a day before Diwali. The day is associated with Lord Krishna's victory over the demon king Narakasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali on October 20 with our special wishes, messages and greetings. (Canva)

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Is Choti Diwali on October 19 or 20? Know correct date of Narak Chaturdashi 2025

Celebrate Choti Diwali this year with our specially curated wishes, messages, greetings, images, and status. Check them out below:

🌟Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Wishes

1. Wishing you a joyful and bright Choti Diwali filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings!

Happy Choti Diwali 2025(Image generated by Google Gemini)

2. May this Choti Diwali light up your life with happiness and prosperity.

3. On this Choti Diwali, may the glow of diyas bring positivity and peace into your home.

4. Wishing you a sparkling Choti Diwali full of good fortune and togetherness.

5. May this auspicious evening remove all darkness and fill your heart with light.

6. Happy Choti Diwali! May your home be filled with divine energy and love.

7. Let this Choti Diwali mark the beginning of success and happiness in your life.

8. May the diyas of Choti Diwali illuminate every corner of your heart.

9. Sending you love, light, and laughter this Choti Diwali!

10. Wishing you and your family a peaceful and prosperous Choti Diwali.

🪔Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Greetings

11. May the spirit of Choti Diwali fill your home with warmth, harmony, and joy.

12. This Choti Diwali, may your life shine brighter than a thousand diyas!

Happy Choti Diwali 2025(Canva)

13. Wishing you new beginnings and endless blessings this festive season.

14. On this Choti Diwali, let’s welcome positivity and drive away negativity.

15. May this Choti Diwali bring you closer to your dreams and loved ones.

16. May your home glow with happiness and your heart with gratitude.

17. Wishing you a Choti Diwali as beautiful and bright as the twinkling lights.

18. May Goddess Lakshmi shower her choicest blessings on you this Choti Diwali.

19. Here’s wishing you good health, great wealth, and everlasting joy.

20. Let’s celebrate the festival of lights with smiles and sweets.

💫Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Status (for WhatsApp / Instagram / Facebook)

21. Lighting diyas, spreading smiles — that’s what Choti Diwali is all about! ✨

22. May your life sparkle brighter than a diya this Choti Diwali! 🪔

Happy Choti Diwali 2025(Canva)

23. The festival of lights begins! Happy Choti Diwali, everyone! 💥

24. Let’s fill our hearts with light before Diwali night. Happy Choti Diwali! 💫

25. Small lights, big happiness — wishing you a beautiful Choti Diwali! 🕯️

26. Glowing diyas and joyful vibes — Happy Choti Diwali! 🌟

27. Shining bright like diyas tonight. Happy Choti Diwali! ✨

28. Peace, positivity, and prosperity — that’s my Choti Diwali wish for all. 🌼

29. Let the light of Choti Diwali guide you to success and serenity. 🪔

30. May your Choti Diwali be filled with laughter and light. 💖

💛Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Messages for Family

31. Dear family, may this Choti Diwali bring health, happiness, and countless blessings to our home.

32. Wishing my lovely family a joyful Choti Diwali filled with laughter and togetherness.

Happy Choti Diwali 2025(Image generated by Google Gemini)

33. May our bond shine brighter than the diyas this Choti Diwali.

34. To my dearest ones — may your life glow with love and positivity this Choti Diwali.

35. Let’s celebrate this Choti Diwali with sweet memories and warm smiles.

36. Happy Choti Diwali to the ones who light up my world every day!

37. Wishing you love, peace, and prosperity on this Choti Diwali and always.

38. As we light diyas, let’s also ignite gratitude in our hearts.

39. May the divine light of Choti Diwali bring us endless joy and unity.

40. Happy Choti Diwali to my family — the brightest part of my life!

💌 Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Messages for Friends

41. Wishing my amazing friend a bright and joyful Choti Diwali!

42. May your life be as colourful and vibrant as the lights of Choti Diwali.

43. Happy Choti Diwali! Let’s light up this festive season with happiness and laughter.

44. May your home shine with positivity and your heart with peace.

45. Sending warm Choti Diwali wishes your way — may joy and success be with you always.

46. Here’s to friendship, festivities, and fabulous memories this Choti Diwali!

47. May the lights of Choti Diwali remind us that happiness is best when shared.

48. Wishing you prosperity, good vibes, and lots of sweets this Choti Diwali!

49. Let’s celebrate the festival of lights with smiles and sparkling spirits.

50. Happy Choti Diwali, my friend — may your path always be bright and beautiful!

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.