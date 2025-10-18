Is Choti Diwali on October 19 or 20 this year? Know correct date of Narak Chaturdashi 2025 amid the confusion

Diwali 2025 date: Diwali (also known as Deepavali) typically falls between mid-October and mid-November, depending on the lunar calendar. Diwali is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with great fervour in India and other parts of the world. Also read | Diwali 2025 calendar: When is Diwali? Check dates for Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj and all 5 days of Deepawali While Diwali is a grand celebration with lighting diyas (earthen lamps), fireworks, decorations, gift-giving, and family gatherings, Choti Diwali is relatively less elaborate. (Made using Gemini AI)

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. It's observed a day before Diwali and is associated with Lord Krishna's victory over the demon king Narakasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

When is Choti Diwali 2025 and what are the timings?

This year, as per Drikpanchang.com, Narak Chaturdashi, or Choti Diwali, will be celebrated on October 20, Monday, and the tithi (auspicious timing) for the Chaturdashi is up to 03:44 pm, followed by Amavasya (Krishna Amavasya).

The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 1:51 pm on October 19, and since the worship is done at night, some people are also observing Choti Diwali on October 19 instead of October 20. Also read | Diwali 2025 city-wise timings: When will Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru and other cities celebrate Diwali

How is Choti Diwali different from Diwali?

Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali marks the beginning of the main Diwali festivities, emphasising the importance of spiritual growth and self-reflection. While Diwali is a grand celebration with lighting diyas (earthen lamps), fireworks, decorations, gift-giving, and family gatherings, Choti Diwali is relatively less elaborate.

Unlike Diwali, which is associated with the Goddess Lakshmi, Choti Diwali is associated with Lord Krishna or Lord Shiva. Both festivals involve worshiping deities, offering prayers, and performing rituals. People often clean and decorate their homes, exchange gifts and sweets, and spend time with family and friends. Traditional sweets and snacks are an integral part of both celebrations.