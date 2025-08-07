Punjab: Maximum adulteration in ‘paneer’, ‘desi ghee’, says health minister

The maximum adulteration has been found in ‘paneer’ and ‘desi ghee’, Punjab and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Wednesday. The minister said out of 531 samples of ‘paneer’, 196 samples were found sub-standard and 59 were unsafe for consumption. “There is maximum adulteration in paneer (cheese) and ‘desi ghee’ (clarified butter),” said Singh. The sample results of unsafe paneer show that starch or some chemicals were used to make them, he said. Punjab and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh

Regarding ‘desi ghee’, the minister said the health authorities took 222 samples and of which 20 were of sub-standard quality and 28 were unsafe for consumption. The minister advised people to purchase ‘paneer’ and ‘desi ghee’ from known sources like Verka.

The minister informed that in the last five years, around 145 people were convicted and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for making unsafe products, especially ‘paneer’ and ‘desi ghee’.

Dr Balbir Singh also exhorted people to make maximum use of the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ initiative, which has now been expanded to all districts. These mobile food testing vans are equipped for screening of adulteration among major categories of food, including milk, paneer, water and other daily consumables. “I urge every individual to get their food tested,” said the health minister.

The minister informed that under the current state government, a total of 18,559 enforcement samples along with 12,178 surveillance samples have been collected by the department. Additionally, over 13,000 samples have been screened for adulteration on Food Safety on Wheels so far, he said, while adding that the major categories include paneer, ghee, milk, spices, fruits and vegetable, sweets, khoa, etc. (With PTI inputs)