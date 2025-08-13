Nutritionist shares 10 ‘good’ foods to avoid for different diseases: ‘Avoid spinach, mushroom if you have…’

There are some foods like spinach, coconut water, chia seeds, beetroot, garlic, sweet potatoes, and spices like turmeric, ginger, and cloves that have gained popularity in ur kitchen because of their superfood qualities. They are packed with minerals and nutrients and have a world of health benefits. If you have gas issues, then do not eat raw salads. Instead, take sautéed or steamed vegetables. (Unsplash)

But, did you know that consuming these food items can also be harmful in certain situations? In an August 12 Instagram post, nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shared a list of 10 food items that are great for our health, but should be avoided if you have certain health diseases or conditions.

'10 'good' foods you should avoid if you have…'

Sharing the list of foods, the nutritionist said, “Just because it’s healthy doesn’t mean it’s healthy for you. Here are 10 ‘good’ foods you might need to avoid for certain health conditions— and number 6 shocked me the most.” Here are the 10 foods which you should avoid consuming if you have certain health ailments:

1. If people have low blood pressure (BP), then avoid coconut water.

2. If you have kidney stones, then consuming high-oxalate foods like spinach and beetroot can increase the problem.

3. If you have high uric acid, then you should not consume mushrooms.

4. If you have hypothyroidism, then avoid soybean products.

5. If you have diarrhoea or loose motion, then you should not consume chia seeds.

6. If you have gas issues, then do not eat raw salads. Instead, take sautéed or steamed vegetables.

7. If you have acid reflux, you should avoid garlic and citrus foods.

8. If you have uncontrolled diabetes, avoid sweet potatoes and corn.

9. If you have mouth ulcers, you should avoid pineapple.

10. If you have acne issues, avoid heating spices like cinnamon, cloves, ginger and fenugreek seeds.

Why should you avoid coconut water if you have low BP?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, if you are on blood pressure medication, it may be best to avoid coconut water as it could lower it too much. It’s also recommended that you shouldn’t drink coconut water two weeks before any surgery, as it can affect your blood pressure due to its high levels of potassium and mild diuretic properties. Since coconut water has natural blood pressure-lowering effects, it is often recommended in high blood pressure cases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.