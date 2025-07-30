Have you ever eaten raw garlic? Here's why Soha Ali Khan chews 1 garlic clove first thing in the morning: Know benefits

In an Instagram post shared on July 30, Soha Ali Khan revealed that recently she picked up the habit of eating one clove of raw garlic first thing in the morning, and it has rewarded her with a world of benefits. The actor is known for keeping a check on her physical health, and often posts motivational gym videos on Instagram. Soha Ali Khan eats a clove of raw garlic every morning.

In the latest video, Soha can be seen eating a clove of garlic. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “So for the past four weeks I have been starting my mornings with a little bite—of raw garlic.” She also listed the benefits that a single clove promises. Let's find out what she wrote:

Why should you eat a clove of garlic in the morning?

According to Soha, you should eat raw garlic because this tiny clove is a powerhouse for immunity, gut health, inflammation, and overall balance. “It’s ancient wisdom that still holds strong,” she stressed.

Explaining how she takes the garlic, the actor said, “I take one raw clove on an empty stomach, chew for as long as I can to activate the magic compound allicin (tell me your best time!) and then swallow with water. If you are not brave enough to chew, you can crush it and let it rest for ten minutes.”

Benefits of chewing raw garlic on an empty stomach

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, dietitian Rashi Tantia, HOD – dietetics, Metro Hospital, Faridabad, explained the several benefits of eating raw garlic on an empty stomach, including boosting immunity, anti-inflammatory properties, improving heart health, detoxifying the body, enhancing digestive health, and antimicrobial and antiviral effects. Learn more here.

What are the disadvantages?

While the benefits are abundant, there are some instances when you shouldn't eat raw garlic. Soha warned, “It’s not for everyone—if you’re on blood thinners, have tummy sensitivity, or are planning surgery, always check with your doc first.”

As for the garlic breath, she advised: “PS: Yes, the garlic breath is real, but so are the benefits - so I suggest a good brushing of the teeth and a healthy dose of mouthwash after.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.