Repoll recommended at 3 booths in Agra Teachers MLC seat after SP candidate alleges irregularities; threatens conversion

Returning Officer has recommended a re-poll at booth no. 20 in Kheragarh tehsil, booth no. 21 in Kshetra Panchayat Saiya, and booth no. 26 in Kshetra Panchayat Fatehabad. UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has forwarded the proposal to the Election Commission of India.

Polling in 11 MLC constituencies (five graduate and six teachers constituencies of the Legislative Council) was held on Friday. A total of 152 candidates were in the fray in the 11 constituencies.

A re-poll has been recommended at three booths in the Agra Teachers' MLC (Legislative Council) constituency following complaints of irregularities.

The recommendation came after Samajwadi Party candidate Aakash Agarwal alleged large-scale irregularities and intimidation of his supporters during Friday's polling.

There is a direct contest between the BJP and the SP in all constituencies. The polling was held between 8 am and 4 pm. Voting was held in 72 districts of UP. A total of 1,481,310 voters were registered to exercise their franchise at 2,697 polling booths in the state. The counting of votes will take place on October 27, and the results will be declared on the same day.

SP candidate's allegations Aakash Agarwal met Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap and later broke down before the media.

“Do I have no right to contest the election? I am being targeted to such an extent that police might plant drugs or arms on me and put me behind bars alleging I am a Pakistani,” he said, a video of which is viral on social media. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video.

“This is all being done to favour those who claim to be protectors of Sanatan, and thus I do not intend to remain in such Sanatan. I will go to Eidgah in Lucknow next month and will convert to Islam,” he added as seen in the video.

Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar visited booths in Saiya and Fatehabad after the complaints.

“On receiving complaints, I visited certain booths. SP leaders were assured of free and fair polling. Directions of the Election Commission are being complied with,” Kumar said.