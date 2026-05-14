Trump caught breaking ‘no alcohol’ rule for Xi Jinping? Here’s the truth behind champagne video

A viral video showing Donald Trump appearing to sip from a champagne glass during a formal banquet hosted by Xi Jinping has sparked debate. The clip led many social media users to speculate that Trump may have broken his long-publicized rule of never consuming alcohol. The banquet took place during high-level discussions between the United States and China on trade, global energy, economic cooperation and regional security. (Screenshot from video posted on X by @MAGAVoice)

But the viral claim remains unverified, and there is currently no confirmed evidence that Trump actually drank alcohol during the state dinner in Beijing.

What does the viral video show? The footage, widely shared online, captures Trump participating in a ceremonial toast at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People during a major US-China summit. In the clip, the US President raises a glass that appeared to contain champagne and briefly brings it to his lips during the toast with Xi Jinping.

Because Trump has consistently said for years that he abstains from alcohol, the moment became a major talking point online.

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The banquet took place during high-level discussions between the United States and China on trade, global energy, economic cooperation and regional security, according to The Sunday Guardian.