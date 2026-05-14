Xi's subtle Taiwan warning, Trump's eulogy of China-US ties: Who said what at key summit in Beijing

US President Donald Trump is in China where he is meeting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with several key issues, including Iran war, on the agenda. The two leaders started a crucial series of meetings in Beijing on Thursday with stability in the relationship as the main goal of the two days of discussions in the US-China summit. Track live updates on Trump's China visit China's President Xi Jinping (2nd L) and US President Donald Trump (C) shake hands as they attend a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14, 2026. (AFP)

Xi and Trump concluded their meeting Thursday morning after about two hours, White House said, the Associated Press reported. While Trump will meet Xi again on Friday before departing for the US after midday, few breakthroughs are expected on divisive issues ranging from the Iran war, trade, technology and Taiwan.

Here are top points from Trump's China visit:

-China and the US have agreed on a "new vision" for building "constructive" bilateral ties, Xi said after the first round of talks with Trump. Xi said the "new vision" will provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond.

-However, Xi made a ‘Taiwan’ warning and cautioned that tensions over Taiwan could jeopardise relations and trigger clashes. "I have agreed with President Trump on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," Xi said after the meeting held in Beijing, AP reported.

-Xi urged the US to exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question. If it is handled properly, Xi said, the bilateral relationship "will enjoy overall stability". Otherwise, the two countries could face "clashes and even conflicts", putting bilateral ties in great jeopardy, Xi was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

-Trade talks also found mention in Xi's remarks and he On trade talks, Xi said the economic and trade teams of the two sides produced "generally balanced and positive outcomes".