Kim Kardashian brings polka dots and leopard print to Rome Film Festival in 2 corset gowns for All's Fair world premiere
At the All’s Fair Season 2 world premiere in Rome, Kim Kardashian stepped out in a Galia Lahav gown and a leopard-print dress. She styled both minimally.
The Hulu legal drama series All's Fair held the world premiere of its season 2 at the 21st Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome. Kim Kardashian was among the celebrities who attended the event that also saw Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, and Kris Jenner.
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Celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach styled Kim's look for her Rome Film Festival debut, dressing the US reality TV personality in a Galia Lahav ensemble from their Fall 2027 showcase. The sensual polka dot number is straight off the New York Bridal Fashion Week runway.
An iconic red carpet debut
On October 26, Kim Kardashian posted pictures from All's Fair world premiere in Rome, with the caption, “Spotted in Rome.” The photos show her posing with two adorable dalmatians, showing off her straight-off-the-runway Galia Lahav gown, and posing with her co-stars. The official handle of Galia Lahav also shared Kim's photos on Instagram with the caption, “She is the definition of ONE OF ONE. Some looks were made to be remembered.”
The details
Kim's polka-dot-printed dress features a strapless design with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a slit on the bodice; it is a corseted style with a zip closure at the back and a body-hugging fit that highlights Kim's curves. The dress features cut-outs on the hips accentuated with lace trim. The mermaid-style skirt, hanging low on her waist, features a pleated design, a thigh-high slit at the front, and a long train at the back.
The glam
Kim skipped jewellery with the ensemble, allowing the dress to shine on its own. For her glam, she chose subtle bronze-gold eyeshadow, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, soft contouring to accentuate her face shape, a mauve-pink lip shade, and a dusting of highlighter to enhance the overall look.
Lastly, for her hair, Kim chose to tie her tresses in a high ponytail, styled slicked back to lend a clean-girl aesthetic to the red-carpet ensemble.
The leopard print look
Kim chose to print-max on the red carpet, changing into a leopard-print gown for the night after dropping a stunning style moment in the polka-dot ensemble. The gown features a sweetheart neckline with a strapless design, a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a mermaid-style skirt. She paired the look with a scarf in a similar pattern, which she draped over her arms. Black pumps, a slicked-back ponytail, and minimal glam rounded it all off.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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