Johnny Depp to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

The Rome Film Festival has announced that Johnny Depp will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award during its 2024 edition. In addition to the accolade, Depp's latest directorial project, Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness, will be screened at the festival, according to Deadline. Johnny Depp to get lifetime achievement award at Rome Film Festival(Twitter)

Modi, which portrays a "seventy-two-hour whirlwind in the life of bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani," delves into the artist's tumultuous experiences amid the backdrop of war-torn Paris in 1916. The film also features French actor Antonia Desplat and Riccardo Scamarcio.

The film's synopsis reveals the struggles of Modigliani, who finds himself on the run from the police. As he contemplates ending his career and leaving the city, he is met with resistance from fellow artists Maurice Utrillo, Chaim Soutine, and his muse, Beatrice Hastings.

Seeking guidance from his friend and art dealer Leopold Zborowski, Modigliani's night of hallucinations intensifies, leading to a critical encounter with American collector Maurice Gangnat, who holds the potential to alter the course of his life, according to Deadline.

Following its debut at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Modi is set to make its next appearance in Rome. The festival will also honour Viggo Mortensen with a Lifetime Achievement Award, where he will showcase his film The Dead Don't Hurt, as per Deadline.

This narrative follows the journey of Vivienne Le Coudy, portrayed by Vicky Krieps, as she navigates a complex relationship with Danish immigrant Holgen Olsen, played by Mortensen. Their love story unfolds against the tumultuous backdrop of the 1860s American Civil War.

The 2024 edition of the Rome Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 16 to 27.