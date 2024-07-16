Johnny Depp enjoying ‘nothing serious’ relationship with 28-year-old Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova

Johnny Depp is reportedly in a relationship with Yulia Vlasova, a Russian beautician and model who is 33 years his junior, according to Daily Mail. Johnny Depp moves on from Amber Heard with new romance, 33 years his junior(Instagram)

The 61-year-old Hollywood veteran has been seeing the 28-year-old in a “very casual” manner, a source close to the couple revealed. The source noted that the relationship is “nothing serious,” with the pair meeting “here and there” over the past few years.

Depp and Vlasova first met in August 2021 at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Prague, where Vlasova is based. Vlasova owns a makeup and hairstyling studio in Prague but frequently travels to the UK, where Depp currently resides.

Depp has been living a “quiet life” in the UK since winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in June 2022. Heard has relocated to Madrid with her 3-year-old daughter, Oonagh.

Johnny Depp and Yulia Vlasova spotted cozy at London Heliport

Depp and Vlasova was recently photographed looking cozy at the London Heliport. Depp was casually donning in jeans, a gray sweater tied around his waist, red sneakers, a black collared shirt, blue sunglasses, and a berry-colored beanie. He carried a guitar in one hand and a tumbler in the other. Vlasova wore a black cropped T-shirt, matching sweatpants, white sneakers, a simple necklace, retro sunglasses, and a black handbag.

Following the news of their romance, Vlasova posted a statement on her Instagram Story in Czech, requesting, “Friends, I ask you to refrain from giving any interviews to journalists concerning me and my personal life. Your understanding and respect for my privacy will be appreciated.”

The duo has been seen together on several occasions, including at a concert in Prague in July 2022, honouring Depp’s late friend, Jeff Beck. Photos from the event showed Depp and Vlasova posing playfully, with one image capturing Depp kissing Vlasova’s cheek.

Though Vlasova has not publicly said anything about the relationship, she has hinted at it through social media. Earlier this year, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing their hands resting on each other’s legs in response to a follower’s question about her “favourite actor.” She wrote, “JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring.”