Priyanka Chopra reunites with stylist Law Roach after 2023 falling out over ‘sample size’ controversy; serves stunning baby pink red carpet look
Priyanka Chopra reunites with stylist Law Roach at the 2026 InStyle Imagemaker Awards in baby-pink Matières Fécales ensemble that redefines red-carpet glamour.
Priyanka Chopra knows how to command attention on the red carpet, and her latest appearance is proof that pink can be anything but predictable. At the 2026 InStyle Imagemaker Awards, the actor stepped out in a striking baby-pink Matières Fécales ensemble that combined romantic detailing with an edgy, fashion-forward sensibility. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach, Priyanka’s outfit belongs to Matières Fécales’ Spring/Summer 2027 ready-to-wear collection. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in vibrant floral Dior dress as Nick Jonas complements her in sharp suit at Paris Fashion Week )
Decoding Priyanka Chopra’s Matières Fécales look
The highlight of Priyanka’s ensemble was a meticulously tailored jacket that brought structure and drama to the look. Designed with a deep V-neckline and a cinched waist, the piece created a sculptural silhouette. Intricate metallic floral motifs adorned the pale-pink fabric, lending it a rich, brocade-inspired finish.
The full-length sleeves featured bold slits and feathered cuffs, adding movement and texture to the otherwise structured design. With its blend of vintage-inspired detailing and contemporary edge, the jacket struck the perfect balance between elegance and experimentation.
Priyanka paired it with a matching pencil skirt that featured metallic borders and a fringed hem falling just below the knees. The ensemble’s pièce de résistance was its sweeping train, which flowed dramatically behind her and amplified the outfit’s theatrical appeal. Every element felt deliberate, transforming a seemingly delicate colour palette into a striking high-fashion moment.
Understated accessories and old-Hollywood glamour
Keeping the focus firmly on the ensemble, Priyanka opted for minimal accessories. Pearl-like stud earrings lent a classic touch, while a gold-toned watch and delicate rings added just the right amount of sparkle. Pointed pink heels with slim ankle straps completed the coordinated look, carrying the monochromatic styling through to the finishing details.
For her beauty look, the actor embraced timeless glamour with a contemporary twist. Her dark hair was styled in voluminous, side-parted waves that framed her face beautifully. Defined eyes, softly flushed cheeks and a glossy mauve-pink lip complemented the outfit without overpowering its intricate detailing.
Priyanka Chopra and Law Roach Reunite amid past feud speculation
While Priyanka’s outfit was a major talking point, her collaboration with Law Roach also attracted attention. The celebrated stylist has worked with the actor on several memorable occasions, including high-profile appearances at the Oscars. Their latest partnership at the 2026 InStyle Imagemaker Awards has once again placed their professional relationship in the spotlight.
Speculation about an alleged fallout between the two emerged in 2023, following Priyanka’s remarks at the South by Southwest Film Festival. During the event, she spoke about being told she was not “sample sized”, highlighting the pressures and expectations surrounding clothing sizes within the fashion industry. She did not publicly name the person involved.
Roach subsequently addressed the controversy in an interview with The Cut, suggesting that his comments had been relayed to Priyanka without their original context. Neither Priyanka nor Roach has publicly confirmed the existence of a feud or provided a definitive account of how the speculation was resolved.
Their latest collaboration, however, confirms that they are working together again, offering a fresh chapter in their professional association.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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