Janhvi Kapoor recreates mom Sridevi’s Nagina look for Halloween, calls it one of the most iconic movie moments ever

Janhvi matched the pink outfit, the jewelry, the make-up and the hair-do to recreate the iconic look of Sridevi from Nagina. She also got the help of Orry to recreate the poster, the BTS scene with Amrish Puri, and another scene from the film.

It is Halloween time and Bollywood stars are in the mood for celebration! Actor Janhvi Kapoor has taken the challenge for Halloween and recreated one of the most iconic looks of her mother, late actor Sridevi 's career. She dressed as Nagina, the character made iconic by Sridevi in 1986.

In the caption, Janhvi wrote, "Happy Halloweeeeeny 👻 had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr 🐍🤍✨

So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they’re spooky, sometimes they’re funny, and sometimes it’s a tribute ❤️

And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!! 🥹🤍Got a little help from 🤫😉💄 for the lewk"

About Nagina Sridevi played an ‘icchadhaari nagin’ - a snake that can take any form it wishes - in the film that is a revenge saga. She was appreciated for her portrayal of the character and the film became the second highest grosser of the year (as per an IMDB list). Nagina is also the first Indian film to get a sequel, Nigahein, though the sequel did not work at the box office. Nagina propelled the career of Sridevi to superstardom and made her the most bankable female star in the industry.

Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2018 in Dubai, where she had travelled to attend a family wedding. At just 54, her life was tragically cut short due to accidental drowning, leaving her family, the film industry and millions of fans in deep shock. Her untimely demise came only months before her daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Dhadak in July, making the loss even more poignant.