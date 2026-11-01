Diljit Dosanjh wanted to hold concert in Bihar, says he was asked to take responsibility for crowd management
Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his AURA India Tour 2026 in Delhi on October 30. He revealed that he wanted to hold a concert in Bihar too, but couldn't.
Musician-actor Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his AURA India Tour 2026 with a concert in Delhi on October 30. He held a LIVE session on Instagram after his performance to talk about his upcoming tour, controversies surrounding him, and more. The performer stated during the session that he also wanted to hold a concert in Bihar, but was asked to take responsibility for crowd management.
Diljit Dosanjh wants to perform in Bihar
On Instagram LIVE, Diljit recalled wanting to organise a concert in Bihar last year but hitting a roadblock with crowd management. He said in Punjabi, “We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn’t; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn’t, we couldn’t go.”
He also explained why managing the crowd at his concerts was a massive responsibility. “You see, it’s difficult to manage the crowd. It’s not just a small gathering; it’s a massive crowd. I had to consider the logistics; it’s like organising an event in Delhi,” said Diljit. With thousands of fans often expected to turn up for Diljit’s concerts, the singer stated that he couldn’t take responsibility for it all.
Deep Dive
The AURA India Tour 2026
After Delhi, Diljit is scheduled to perform in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore as part of the AURA India Tour 2026. The singer also said during his LIVE session, “I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere. I've been working here for 25 years. I'll stop only when I want to. I won't stop before that.”
Delhi Police had initially denied permission for the concert, citing security-related inputs and festive-season law-and-order commitments. It had faced uncertainty a week before its scheduled date, and the singer playfully addressed it during the session. “We did the Delhi concert. It was tough. A lot of people tried to stop it, but we still did it,” he said, adding, “I don't want to say what the problems were. I do shows all over the world. There are always problems. But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why.”
During the concert and later in the live session, Diljit praised the Delhi Police and the CRPF for helping him perform.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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