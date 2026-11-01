You only live once: Why Ajay Bijli returned to his first love, music!

For decades, Ajay Bijli has made movie-going a very successful business. But the cinema czar has embarked on an unlikely second act, one that involves early-morning riyaaz, vocal coaches, recording studios, and the pursuit of a chartbuster. a busy schedule notwithstanding, Ajay Bijli is finding time to carve a career in music even if that means riyaaz across time zones

“I have always wanted to be a singer. Back in school, I sang in inter-school competitions. Then in Hindu College, I had my band,” he says. And I ask if he was the cool kid on the campus. He confirms, “Yes, I had long hair, I had a band, and we were doing gigs and festivals. But then life happened; I passed out of college and started working for PVR.”

It was the pandemic and an uncomfortable realisation about life’s brevity that brought him back to his first love. “During COVID, I really panicked. I had an epiphany. "I said life is fickle, and you only live once… I must do something about my music now!” says Bijli, managing director of PVR INOX.

“My kids also encouraged me. So I decided to train professionally,” says Bijli, a man always with a solid plan and the iron will to see it through.

“I contacted a teacher from Berklee College of Music. I was also fortunate to have an equally fantastic Hindi teacher, Santa Singh. I practise every day at five in the morning because if I take up something, I make sure I am sincere about it,” says Bijli, who approached recording with the same rigour.

When he was to record a song in musician Amit Trivedi’s studio, he practiced the song so relentlessly that, as he recalls, “my face turned blue. But I was sure I wanted to show up prepared."

The recording went so well that Trivedi asked if he could include the song in his album, Azad Collab. Later, Trivedi composed music for his first EP, On Another Note. It had three songs, including a wedding number, Dil Kare Haaye Haaye, directed by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The experience gave him the confidence to pursue his own originals in a big way. In fact, Warner Music India offered to back him! And he has been performing live at ticketed events, too, successfully.