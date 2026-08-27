The Love Hypothesis trailer: When and where to watch Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman's R-rated fake dating rom-com

The full-length trailer for The Love Hypothesis was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a first look at Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as two academics caught in an unexpected fake-dating setup. Adapted from Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling romance novel, the film brings the book’s mix of academia, awkward chemistry and slow-burn romance to the screen. The Love Hypothesis trailer: Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman bring fake dating to life in new rom-com.

The trailer shows what is the rom-com about In the trailer, unveiled on August 26, Olive (Lili Reinhart) is a PhD student who has always been more focused on her academic career than romance. But things get messy when she finds out that her best friend Ahn (Rachel Marsh) is interested in Olive’s former crush, Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay).

In an attempt to convince Ahn that she has moved on, Olive does something completely unexpected. She kisses Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman), a tough and intimidating professor who has earned himself the nickname "Dr Evil" for his famously cold personality. One impulsive kiss soon leads to a fake-dating deal between the two. Olive gets to prove to her friend that Jeremy is firmly in her past, while Adam sees the arrangement as a way to reassure Stanford officials that he plans to stay, especially with his grant hanging in the balance.

"A serious girlfriend might change their minds," he tells Olive in the trailer. But keeping up the act becomes harder when the chemistry between them starts to feel a little too real. This was supposed to be a simple arrangement, but it slowly turns into something neither Olive nor Adam saw coming, leaving Olive to wonder if their fake relationship could actually turn into the real thing.