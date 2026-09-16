Vvaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra fights to save forest as ‘development’ threatens faith, tradition. Watch
The upcoming film Vvaan: Force Of The Forest, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, releases on September 25.
The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvaan: Force Of The Forest has been released. The trailer gives a glimpse of the Vvaan vs development conflict, with a reluctant Sidharth finding himself at the centre of a battle to save an ancient forest and its traditions.
Vvaan trailer
The trailer begins with the introduction of the Bhuttakas—dark forces of nature. Legend has it that no one who enters the forest at night comes out alive. Meanwhile, miles away, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's characters, a married couple, live a peaceful life in Mumbai. However, they soon have to return to their village for Chhath Puja.
The trailer then shows Sunil Grover's character convincing villagers to agree to let him cut down trees in the Vvaan Devi forest to make way for buildings and other development. It's Vvaan Devi versus development, with several villagers reluctant to give their consent.
Sidharth is then seen travelling through the forest at night despite being warned against it. There are also flashes of action and supernatural elements. Sidharth's character gets injured and has an epiphany that he was meant to save the forest in a past life as well. The following visuals show Sidharth taking on goons as he fights to protect the forest and its traditions. From past lives and supernatural elements to the clash between development and forests, faith and tradition, the trailer touches upon a range of themes.
About Vvaan
The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. The film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.
Earlier, Tamannaah spoke about working with Sidharth at the Prime Video release slate. "Sid was a long, long dream, and I'm very happy that I've had the chance to collaborate with him. I think he's a really fine actor." Talking about the film, she said, "I have to say, it's been a long time since I heard a script which I grew up loving and also has a strong soul at its heart."
The film is set to release in theatres on September 25. Sidharth was last seen on the big screen Param Sundari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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