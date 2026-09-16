Pankaj Tripathi hails Mirzapur The Movie makers for not plastering box office numbers online: 'There was zero pressure'

Mirzapur: The Movie has been one of the biggest success stories for Bollywood this year. The spinoff of the popular web series is set to cross ₹300 crore at the global box office in under two weeks. But for lead actor Pankaj Tripathi, the real joy comes from not having to talk about the box office collections. He credits producer Ritesh Sidhwani for that approach. Pankaj Tripathi reprises the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur The Movie.

Pankaj Tripathi on Ritesh Sidhwani Mirzapur: The Movie released last week, earning over ₹100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. But even as trade pundits emphasised on the records it was breaking, the cast kept the focus on viewer reactions. Pankaj says, “Once the film was released in theatres and the daily numbers started coming in, Ritesh’s approach was remarkable. Even as we crossed milestones, there was zero pressure from his end to project or showcase numbers across social media.”

Normally, in the age of social media, when films do well at the box office, makers often push the actors to share the collection figures from their personal social media accounts as a way to increase the buzz for the film. This has become the norm for Indian cinema since the pandemic, when the focus on box-office collections as a metric for the film’s ‘quality’ has increased.

However, Pankaj says that Ritesh Sidhwani maintained that for Mirzapur The Movie, the success should spread ‘organically’. He adds, “It was entirely his decision to let the film’s success spread organically through word of mouth instead of attempting to constantly project numbers. That mindset was really impressive and says a lot about him as a producer.”