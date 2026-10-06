Dolly Parton tribute show: How to watch CMA's ‘I Will Always Love You’? Check date, time and performers

The Country Music Association has announced a big tribute show for the late Dolly Parton. It is called CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton. It will air live on Wednesday, October 21. Dolly Parton will be honored in a live tribute show on October 21. (REUTERS)

How to watch CMA Presents I Will Always Love You The special will air live on ABC and Disney+ at 9pm ET on Wednesday, October 21. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The two-hour show will take place at Belmont University's Fisher Center in Nashville. The Country Music Association shared the lineup on Monday, October 5.

Robert Deaton is the executive producer of the special.

Who will perform? According to People, the performers include Ashley McBryde, Bela Fleck, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Lukas Nelson, Molly Tuttle, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Sierra Hull, Vince Gill and Zac Brown.

The show will not only have country stars. It will also have bluegrass great Bela Fleck, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and actress-singer Kristen Bell. This shows how far Parton's influence went, the outlet said.

Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will appear as special guests.

Also read: Robert Kelker-Kelly cause of death: What happened to ‘Days of Our Lives’ and 'General Hospital' star?

Belmont students to take part As per People, a Belmont University student ensemble will join in a performance. It reflects the school's ongoing "Dolly U" programming, which highlights Parton's legacy.

The "Dolly U" program encourages students to learn from Parton's career, both as a musician and as an entrepreneur.

Also read: Tom Cruise stands by Digger despite scathing reviews and record low box office start: ‘So proud of what we created’

Money from the show to help Imagination Library As per People, money raised from the event will go to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. As of 2025, it gives more than 3.4 million books per month to children in the US and abroad.

"I'm proud of the Imagination Library as much as anything I've ever done in my life," Parton told People in 2022.

“I always want to do things that I can be proud to talk about, things that I believe in,” said Parton at the time.

“I cannot be a hypocrite and just say I'm going to donate this money for a tax write-off. I'd really like for it to mean something to me - something I can take pride in.”

Parton died on Tuesday, August 25, at age 80 after a "brief battle with cancer," a rep for the country icon told People at the time. The type of cancer was not shared.