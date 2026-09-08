Ananya Panday hangs out with Maxton Hall's Damian Hardung, Lili Reinhart at Obsessed Retreat. See pics

Ananya Panday made a splash with Call Me Bae, the coming-of-age series which released on Amazon Prime Video in 2024. The second season is arriving very soon on the platform. Fresh stills from the show have now been unveiled, with Ananya joining the Obsessed Retreat: Class of '26 in Germany. They got together multiple actors from a wave of upcoming YA International Originals from Spain, France, Germany, Italy and India — set to release this fall and beyond. Ananya Panday is there with the title Call Me Bae, whose second season will be premiering soon. Ananya was seen hanging out with international stars at the retreat. In her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture with Maxton Hall's Damian Hardung, Drawn Together's Ester Exposito and Perfectos Mentirosos' Pau Simon. About the retreat In the last few years The Summer I Turned Pretty, Off Campus, the Culpables franchise and Maxton Hall – The World Between Us have been huge success stories for the platform. Now, Prime Video is doubling down with its biggest-ever YA slate, led by a new wave of non-English language International Originals from Spain, France, Germany, Italy and India. To mark the moment, Prime Video hosted the Obsessed Retreat: Class of '26 (September 7–8), a two-day immersive event in the Bavarian Alps. Drawing inspiration from the campus-style settings at the heart of many International Originals, including Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, Campus Drivers, Perfect Liars and more – the event brought together on-screen talent, authors and exclusive first looks from Prime Video's YA lineup.

“We know that the audiences for our YA movies and series are shaping culture in real time — and they don't just watch, they feel deeply, they obsess,” said Nicole Clemens, VP and Head of International Originals, Amazon MGM Studios. “What excites me most about this next wave is that it's being led by non-English language International Originals. These are stories rooted in local culture with universal appeal, and we believe they'll break out globally in the same way. The slate represents our biggest commitment yet to young adult audiences — and we're just getting started.” In a statement, Ananya Panday said of her character Bella, “She's just a girl who's defined by her labels, who's very lost, who's either a trophy wife or a trophy daughter, and she kind of wants to step out of all of that and create something for herself. Realising why she is the way she is made me find the love in her heart.”

Announcements and first looks revealed at the event: ● First official images from Boys of Tommen (series, UK) featuring Nancy Surridge as Shannon Lynch and Conor Sánchez as Johnny Kavanagh, along with a cast video message; from the highly anticipated TV series based on the BookTok sensation and #1 New York Times bestselling series by Irish author Chloe Walsh. ● First look images from Love Me Love Me 2 (movie, Italy) featuring Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, Luca Melucci and Andrea Guo; the second movie based on the phenomenon novel and Wattpad sensation by Stefania S. launching in 2027. ● First look images from Our Fault: London (movie, UK) featuring Asha Banks and Matt Broome; from the highly anticipated conclusion to the UK-adapted Culpables book trilogy by Mercedes Ron launching in 2027.