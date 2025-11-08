Maxton Hall season 2 review: YA romance loses some of its charm, but still remains highly binge-worthy

Ruby takes a lot on her plate, from being given the responsibility to plan the perfect charity ball, organise funds, and also study for her exams so that she can get a good scholarship- the drama wastes no time in establishing that our protagonist is short of breath at most times, all over the place with her life. It does not make her feelings for James any bit crumble, but he does fumble early on, breaking her heart in front of everyone. Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten in a still from Maxton Hall Season 2.

What does not work

As much as the show is hell bent on focusing on the two lovers and their on-off romance, the second season loses much of the charm and intrigue that made the first one so irresistible. The supporting characters do not get much scope and are treated rather thinly, especially Ruby's younger sister, Ember (Runa Greiner). The storytelling is also rushed this time around, almost jumping from one plot point to the next, missing significant emotional beats in the characters' arc that begins to add up like a giant hiccup after a while.

Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung's chemistry manages to hold the shakiest bits of this season together. Hardung gets a meatier arc this time around, and the actor shines, making one particularly unexpected speech so full of vulnerability and ache. He is able to unpack the sadness behind James's eyes with fine authenticity.

Final thoughts

Maxton Hall still retains the seductive, overpowering rush of a heady YA romance. James and Ruby's love is never just one emotion, its a mix of so many things and unsaid words together, and some of it does take things too far at times. Their love is instutionalised, yes, but it is also the thrill of finding more within the spaces. Maxton Hall treats Ruby and her love story with a little too calculation, a little less darkness- which is why it still manages to steady itself after a brief interlude of imbalance. But come what may, six episodes fly by, and Maxton Hall remains as binge-worthy as ever. I want Prime Video to greenlight twenty more semesters and new scholarships for these two to yearn.