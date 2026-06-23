Off Campus stars' Mika Abdalla-Josh Heuston alleged Paris photos put focus on Jake Short split as dating rumors swirl

Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston set off dating rumors when alleged photos of the duo emerged online. Fans think the couple are seeing each other as the alleged photos from Paris showed them cozying up. Mika Abdalla, 26, plays Allie Hayes in Off Campus, and Josh Heuston, 29, portrays Justin Kohl. (Instagram/ jheuston, Instagram/mika.abdalla) To be sure, neither Heuston nor Abdalla have officially commented on the photos or confirmed the relationship. However, the excitement is palpable among fans who are clearly happing shipping the two together. One wrote “breaking up with your toxic gross bf then flying to paris dating your incredibly hot costar, mika i love this for you.”

The two photos side by side appeared to show Abdalla and Heuston. Notably, their faces are not clearly visible in the alleged pictures as they're taken from the back. While Abdalla, 26, plays Allie Hayes in Off Campus, Heuston, 29, portrays Justin Kohl. The former was seen in a red ensemble which included slacks and a sleeveless top, which Abdalla paired with fur boots. Heuston kept it casual with a white tee shirt and black pants in the alleged photos. One photo appeared to show Heuston grabbing the back of Abdalla's head in an intimate moment. These pictures were quickly circulated online drawing a variety of reactions from fans. “Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston spotted in Paris together,” a page on celebrity news noted. Another fan said “this insane hard launch.” Also Read | The French-girl fringe is summer’s trendiest hair update; here's everything you need to know Heuston's most recent Instagram post is a series of images among which Abdalla features as well, but they don't confirm whether the two are dating. “Life aye,” Heuston wrote and the photos are allegedly from their time in Brazil.