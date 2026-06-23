Are Off Campus co-stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating? Paris sighting sparks romance rumors; 'happy for them'

Could Off Campus have created a real-life couple? Romance rumors are swirling around Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla who played Allie Hayes and Josh Heuston who played Justin were reportedly spotted together. Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston have sparked dating rumours after a Paris sighting. (Instagram/ @jheuston , mika.abdalla)

They have sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted spending time together in Paris, sparking speculation that the co-stars may be dating.

What is going on Photos and videos are being shared online and they appear to show both the actors spending time together at a Paris bar and shops.

The speculation comes shortly after Abdalla's reported split from her fiance, actor Jake Short. Fans of the romance series began connecting Abdalla and Heuston after noticing their friendly interactions during interviews and promotional appearances for the show.

The rumors gained more attention after Australian radio programme 2DayFM Breakfast with Nath & Emma cited by Tribune discussed claims that the pair could be dating and sharing an alleged tip from a source connected to Heuston.

However, this information has not been independently confirmed and neither actor has addressed the speculation publicly

According to Tribune, fans also noticed Abdalla's absence from a recent Off Campus cast appearance at a FIFA World Cup match in Vancouver, which added more curiosity around the situation. For now, none of them has commented on the dating rumors.