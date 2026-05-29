Off Campus Season 2: All filming location details as Dean and Allie's love story take center stage

The slow-burn, college hockey romance Off Campus has wrapped up its first season, leaving the fans craving for more. Prime Video's hit romance series, based on Elle Kennedy's popular book series, is now heading into its second season and here is everything we know so far about where it is being filmed and what the next love story looks like. Off Campus Season 2 is set to begin filming in June 2026, with Dean and Allie taking center stage, (Instagram/ @offcampusonprime)

Where is Off Campus season 2 filming? Filming for Season 2 is expected to run from June 1 through September 18, 2026, according to Forbes as cited by Hollywood Life. If production stays on schedule, fans can likely expect the new season to arrive sometime in April or May 2027.

As for where exactly the cameras will be rolling, no official locations have been confirmed yet. However, since Season 1 was filmed in Vancouver, it is possible the show could return to the same city. The story is set in the Boston area but some popular locations from Canada might pop up in Season 2 as well.

The University of British Columbia in Vancouver was shown as the Briar University campus and this is likely to remain the same in Season 2 for continuity. The school's Sigma Phi Delta served as Briar U hockey players’ fraternity room on Off Campus, and if scenes from Season 2 are set there, then this location might come into play again as well.

Given that Dean is supposed to be front and center in the upcoming season, we could see a lot more of the character's swanky New York City apartment. In reality, scenes for this were shot at the Douglas, Autograph Collection Hotel.

Prime Video has previously asked fans of its other young adult romanceseries, The Summer I Turned Pretty, to be mindful about sharing set locations. “We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew,” the show's official account posted on X in early May 2026. It is likely the same approach will be taken for Off Campus Season 2.

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Dean and Allie’s love story takes center stage While Season 1 followed the romance between Hannah Wells and hockey captain Garrett Graham, Season 2 is shifting focus to a new couple – Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes, played by Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla respectively.

Amazon Prime Video made it official on social media, saying: “From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2.”