DWTS voting website not working? Here's how to vote as the show airs on ABC and Disney Plus
If you are having trouble voting online, here are the options to try while DWTS 35 is airing.
Dancing with the Stars Season 35 is airing live on ABC and Disney+, but some viewers are reporting problems with the voting website.
Several fans took to X to say they were unable to vote online.
One viewer wrote, "Voting online is currently down! You can still vote by texting the name of the celebrity to 21523."
Another added, "Voting is down?! Wait did y’all crash the website?!"
A third user commented, "Website voting being down night one… sign to just let everyone stay this week."
Another fan wrote, "These are the numbers to VOTE for for the contestants by TEXT. PLEASE USE THE TEXT method right now as the ABC dot com site is currently DOWN! Get your VOTES in please for your favs!"
If you are having trouble voting online, here are the options to try while the show is airing:
How to vote for Dancing with the Stars
ABC website or app
The official voting option is through ABC’s website or app. You may need to sign in with a free ABC account or use your existing TV-provider credentials.
Voting typically opens during the live broadcast and remains available for a limited time, so make sure to vote before the voting window closes.
Disney+
If you are watching the live episode on Disney+, check the voting prompts or the related Dancing with the Stars page during the broadcast.
Phone or text voting
If the voting website is down, check the on-screen voting information during the live show for the latest phone or text-voting options.
You can also check the official Dancing with the Stars and ABC social media accounts for any updates about voting and the current voting numbers.
Important: Voting rules and available methods can change from season to season. Always follow the voting instructions shown during the current live broadcast.
Also Read: Dancing with the Stars 35 text voting number: How many times can you vote online and by SMS?
DWTS season 35 cast
Hosts: Alphonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough
Judges: Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli
Contestants:
Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov (Figure Skater)
Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong (Summer House)
Connor Leavitt & Adele Zaikman (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold (Comedian)
Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach (Paralympian)
Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten (Chef)
Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)
Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson (Actor)
Jackson Olson & Emma Slater (Savannah Bananas Baseball)
Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy (Actress/Dancer)
Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa (Actress)
Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas (TV Personality)
Sarah Jane Nader & Hailey Bills (Model)
Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik (Actress)
Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart (Musician)
Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess (TV Personality)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More
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