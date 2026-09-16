DWTS voting website not working? Here's how to vote as the show airs on ABC and Disney Plus

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 is airing live on ABC and Disney+, but some viewers are reporting problems with the voting website. Dancing with the Stars' season 35 is out. (Instagram/dancingwiththestars)

Several fans took to X to say they were unable to vote online.

One viewer wrote, "Voting online is currently down! You can still vote by texting the name of the celebrity to 21523."

Another added, "Voting is down?! Wait did y’all crash the website?!"

A third user commented, "Website voting being down night one… sign to just let everyone stay this week."

Another fan wrote, "These are the numbers to VOTE for for the contestants by TEXT. PLEASE USE THE TEXT method right now as the ABC dot com site is currently DOWN! Get your VOTES in please for your favs!"

If you are having trouble voting online, here are the options to try while the show is airing:

How to vote for Dancing with the Stars ABC website or app The official voting option is through ABC’s website or app. You may need to sign in with a free ABC account or use your existing TV-provider credentials.

Voting typically opens during the live broadcast and remains available for a limited time, so make sure to vote before the voting window closes.

Disney+ If you are watching the live episode on Disney+, check the voting prompts or the related Dancing with the Stars page during the broadcast.

Phone or text voting If the voting website is down, check the on-screen voting information during the live show for the latest phone or text-voting options.

You can also check the official Dancing with the Stars and ABC social media accounts for any updates about voting and the current voting numbers.