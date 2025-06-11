Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Julianne Hough painful experience with ovarian cysts; here's all you need to know

Model and entrepreneur Hailey Rhode Bieber had taken to her Instagram Stories to get vulnerable with her followers and share a health update. Lounging on the couch with an unamused expression and wearing a star pimple patch, she wrote, “Currently have 2 ovarian cysts! If you deal with ovarian cysts I’m right there with ya (sic)!” Miley Cyrus, Hailey Rhode Bieber and Julianne Hough have spoken about dealing with ovarian cysts(instagram)

However, she isn't the only female celebrity that has spoken up about facing this issue.

Recently, dancer Julianne Hough also took to Instagram to share a deeply personal experience as she celebrated her 20th year on Dancing With the Stars. “I was 18 when I joined the show,” Julianne wrote, adding, "Fresh out of Utah with $2000 in my pocket after training in London my whole childhood totally unsure of what was ahead. Who would’ve thought… I ended up winning my first two seasons, had a cyst burst on live TV (yep, that happened).”

“Ovarian cysts are more common than you might think. However, in most cases, they are harmless. These cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on the surface of or inside the ovaries and are detected in women who are of reproductive age,” explains Dr Swatee Dilip Gaggare, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Manipal Hospital, Pune.

Many women may not even know they have a cyst, as they often come and go without causing any issues. Some of the common symptoms can include bloating and menstrual irregularities, along with a sudden, sharp pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Singer Miley Cyrus opened up about dealing with an ovarian cyst bursting during a live performance in 2023 (instagram)

Recently, even singer Miley Cyrus opened up about her experience with ovarian cysts that ruptured during she she was hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC in 2023. During a recent appearance on The Zane Lowe Interview Series, she said, “I had a pretty traumatic experience when I was doing my New Year's show. I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture.” The Grammy winner continued with the live programme, performing alongside godmother, singer Dolly Parton and other musicans like Sia and Paris Hilton.

Dr Vaishali Joshi, Senior Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, shares, “Usually, young women in the peak of their reproductive career, between 20 to 30 years of age, have a higher chance of developing ovarian cysts as the ovulation cycle happens consistently every month. However, women after they turn 50 years and after menopause, are more prone to developing cancerous cysts.”

What can cause ovarian cysts in a woman?

There are a few reasons an ovarian cyst can form:

Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle are the most common cause. This can lead to what are called functional cysts, like follicular or corpus luteum cysts.

Endometriosis, a condition where tissue that usually lines the inside of the uterus grows outside, can also cause cysts called endometriomas.

During pregnancy, a cyst may form early on to help support the developing pregnancy.

Pelvic infections can sometimes spread to the ovaries and result in cyst formation.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is another condition where multiple small cysts can form due to hormonal imbalances.

How can one treat ovarian cysts?

Dr Usha Bohra, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, says, “The treatment depends on three factors — size, type, and symptoms. One can undertake lifestyle modifications or medication. Surgery is done only if necessary.” Some of the lifestyle changes include adopting a balanced and nutritious diet, restricting junk food and dairy products, maintaining a healthy weight and regular physical activity.