Was Mica Miller harassed by husband JP Miller? Her 911 calls reveal repeated pleas for help

Police reports and 911 calls, released in December 2024, filled in details about Mica Miller's interactions with South Carolina law enforcement in the weeks before her death on April 27, 2024. The reports showed that from February 7, 2024, to April 15, 2024, Mica contacted police at least 14 times seeking help related to her estranged husband, John-Paul Miller who was the pastor and founder of the now-shut Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, per FITS News .

In the docuseries , Mica’s friend Burna Pabon recalls a chilling warning Mica allegedly shared with her that her husband would “put a bullet” in her head and then make it look like suicide.

Netflix’s Death of the Pastor’s Wife has brought fresh attention to Mica Miller’s troubled marriage to John-Paul Miller and the events before her death.

Mica's body was found at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina on April 27, 2024, with a gunshot wound to the head. She had traveled there after buying a gun at Dick's Pawn Shop in Myrtle Beach earlier that day.

Of Mica's fourteen 911 calls, five were about tracking devices she believed were placed on her vehicle. In March 2024, she made several calls saying trackers had been found on her car and other vehicles she drove. In one call, she said a tracker was found the day before a court appearance but courthouse surveillance footage didn't show anyone placing it there. She believed someone planted it to stop her from showing up in court. Her last call about a tracker was on April 15, 2024, twelve days before she was found dead.

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On February 6, 2024, John-Paul told police he had a "mental health pick-up order" for Mica, claiming she had "mental issues" including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, per a dispatch report cited by FITS News. He gave her real-time location as she drove, saying he wasn't following her but “watching her on the map.” Police noted Mica was not violent and that “no one is reported to be in danger.”

Mica was hospitalized from February 8 to 10 under the order. During that time, she told police that her husband had taken her phone, laptop, purse, notary seal and car. When she was released, her car was missing. John-Paul told police he had the car and would not return it for a month, saying Mica sometimes overspent during “episodes” when she stopped taking her medication. Police treated the issue as a civil matter.

Also read: Where are John Paul 'JP' Miller's children now? Latest update amid Netflix's Death of a Pastor's Wife

Documentary details add to questions about her fears The Netflix docuseries "Death of the Pastor's Wife" adds more to the picture of what Mica feared before her death. In the series, Mica's friend Burna Pabon says Mica told her that her husband would "put a bullet" in her head and then say she committed suicide, per NewsNation.

Mica's loved ones also talk about her decision to divorce John-Paul, citing alleged infidelity and emotional abuse, as well as harassment she said she experienced after the couple separated. They also discuss what Mica said she went through during the marriage, including allegations that JP had multiple affairs, refused to let her sleep until they had sex, and coerced her into sexual contact with homeless men, per NewsNation.

Mica died less than 48 hours after serving her husband with divorce papers. Later court filings detailed allegations of abuse and harassment against him from multiple people, including his first wife, according to FITS News.

Before her death, Mica called 911 saying she planned to kill herself and wanted her family to find her, per NewsNation.

Authorities have not named John Paul as having any involvement in his wife's death. However, he is facing federal charges of cyberstalking Mica over 17 months before her death, along with making false statements to investigators about an incident where he allegedly damaged her tires. His trial is scheduled for October, and he has pleaded not guilty.