No shooting at Amazura, Queens today; old videos circulated draw online anger: ‘Reckless engagement farming’

Several videos were shared online claiming there was a mass shooting at Amazura, Queens, in New York City on September 14. However, these videos are from 2025 and no reported shooting took place today. Old videos of the mass shooting at Amazura in Queens sparked fears. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) Several unverified profiles shared a video showing massive police presence in Queens and claimed 11 people had been shot in a mass casualty event. However, the sharing of old news, especially when it comes to something as tragic as a mass shooting triggered massive anger online. Old videos of Amazura, Queens shooting slammed People sharing the old videos online were slammed by netizens. “Old footage from a New Year's Day 2025 shooting outside Queens’ Amazura venue is circulating again falsely framed as a breaking mass casualty event. The original incident involved 10 teenagers wounded outside the hall rather than an active club rampage. Repurposing past gun violence for instant viral clout is reckless engagement farming at its worst. Unchecked re-uploads trigger unwarranted panic across local neighborhoods and burden emergency channels with false reports,” one wrote.

Notably, there is no mainstream media reportage about a shooting in Amazura today and the New York Police Department have also not sounded any alert over a mass shooting in Queens. Also Read | Who is Eliana Moreno? NBCLA's NewsChopper 4 aerial reporter covering Los Angeles from above Others, too, rushed to dispel misconceptions. “This happened in January, 2025, you troglodyte,” a person added. Here is a video from the 2025 incident as shared by political commentator Mario Nawfal.

It becomes clear that the clips circulated today stem from the videos shared in 2025.