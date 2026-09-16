FBI relaxes hiring standards on bestiality, prostitution, Kash Patel defends move: ‘We are not into it, but…’

FBI director Kash Patel on Tuesday defended changes to the bureau’s hiring standards that allowed applicants with past involvement in prostitution and bestiality to be considered for jobs. The policy was changed to prevent victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation from being automatically disqualified, Patel said. FBI Director Kash Patel explains hiring rule change. (REUTERS)

The issue came up during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, where Republican senator John Kennedy of Louisiana and Democratic senator Dick Durbin of Illinois questioned Patel about the changes.

FBI changes hiring rules The FBI revised its hiring standards last year to remove prostitution, bestiality and certain other conduct from the list of automatic disqualifications, Reuters reported. This allows some applicants with such histories to be considered for jobs at the bureau. The changes were reportedly formalised in June this year.

ALSO READ | FBI boss Kash Patel faces intense scrutiny in Senate Judiciary Oversight hearing

Under the new rules, people who paid for sex fewer than three times more than 10 years ago may still be considered for FBI jobs, as long as they were not in a position of “public trust” when it happened. Previously, prostitution could automatically disqualify an applicant.

The rules also cover bestiality and animal cruelty. Such conduct is no longer an automatic disqualification if it happened before the applicant turned 18. The FBI can now review these cases individually. Bestiality means sexual activity between a human and an animal. It is regarded as animal abuse.

Patel explains bestiality policy Kennedy questioned Patel about why bestiality had been included in the revised hiring standards. “When you saw bestiality, I say this with respect: The person who recommended it, why didn't you just say what planet did you parachute in from?” Kennedy asked.

Patel said FBI officials had shown him cases involving people who were forced into bestiality and later applied to join the bureau.

“They then explained to me and showed me cases in which people were forced into it and applied to the FBI and so I thought they should be considered. It's not an automatic disqualification,” Patel said.

ALSO READ | Kash Patel under fire for leaking crucial FBI case details on social media, critics say ‘one of the big dangers is…'

Kennedy asked whether someone who had voluntarily engaged in bestiality should be disqualified. “If he voluntarily did it, sure. But if he was trafficked into it ...,” Patel responded.

Kennedy also asked why the bureau would “even get into bestiality.”

Patel responded, “we’re not into bestiality.” Patel said human traffickers forced people into bestiality and other “degrading acts of all kinds” and added that victims should not automatically lose the opportunity to serve at the FBI.